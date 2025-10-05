Former NRL and Super League duo Josh Reynolds and Justin Horo have praised Shaun Wane for a rousing speech that has emerged on social media – before tipping England to be ‘red-hot’ in this year’s Ashes.

The series begins in three weeks, with the Kangaroos set to name their squad on Monday before Wane does the same a week later. The action gets underway at Wembley on October 25.

And while many Down Under are predicting that Australia will win the series with minimal fuss, Horo and Reynolds have insisted England can’t be written off: especially after a clip of Wane emerged on social media trying to stir some emotion into his train-on squad.

That clip showed Wane discussing how long it has been since England won an Ashes series – 1970 – with former Hull FC half-back Reynolds admitting he personally would have felt huge motivation from Wane’s style.

In the clip, Wane said: “That’s the last time we won the Ashes. The last time, we won the Ashes, 1970. The last time we had an Ashes series was 2003 – a long time, a couple of decades since we had an Ashes and we lost it 3-0. Last time we won it, 1970? They’ve not been here for 20 years and this is a chance and an opportunity you can’t miss.

“You’ve got the first go at it. You’re in. I expect great things from you. The idea of today’s meeting is to make it crystal clear to you what you need to do to make sure you’re in.

“Can you imagine what that feels like? To win an Ashes series? It might never happen again in your playing career.”

Speaking on the Levels podcast, Reynolds was impressed, smiling: “How good is that. If I’m in that room.. s**t. Look out!

“I heard stories from the guys that I played with who had played under him or thereabouts and that’s what I heard. Just good motivation, a staunch guy who looks a bit old school. Don’t just compete and play in the Ashes. Go and win it.

“If I’m there and I’m England.. Mikey Lewis, is he in the squad? Show us what you’re made of. Get into the Aussies and have a go. They will, but I mean proper. It’s in your home town.”

Former Wakefield and Catalans forward Horo agreed, and admitted he was expecting the hosts to be right on top of their game against the Kangaroos.

He said: “I think England are going to be red-hot. We’re three months out and that’s sending a message. He’s sending a message to his squad and to Australia. They’re not shying away from it.”