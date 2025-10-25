England were beaten 26-6 by Australia at Wembley on Saturday afternoon in the first of this autumn’s three Ashes Tests, with Brisbane Broncos full-back Reece Walsh the shining star.

Walsh, who scooped the Clive Churchill Medal earlier this month after a man-of-the-match display in the NRL Grand Final for the Broncos, was electric again under the arch on his Kangaroos debut.

After 22 relatively even minutes, Walsh swan dived over the try-line to open the scoring after a sumptuous move which heavily involved cross-code star Mark Nawaqanitawase.

England spurned glorious chances of their own to level things before Nathan Cleary extended the Kangaroos lead to 8-0 as the half-time hooter sounded with a penalty, and from there on, Kevin Walters’ side never looked back.

Dominating the second half as they added three more tries, with Angus Crichton and Walsh both notching braces, Daryl Clark was responsible for England’s only reply late on.

England thumped by Australia in opening Ashes Test as Reece Walsh runs riot

An attritional opening to the clash in the capital was headlined by the Roos’ early loss of captain Isaah Yeo, who failed a HIA nine minutes in following a huge collision and will now sit out of next weekend’s second Test at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Dom Young provided a threat for England, and Aussie full-back Walsh showed signs of being rattled by the hosts, though a successful Captain’s Challenge to overturn a penalty against him for an incident involving John Bateman aided that cause.

Undeterred, Walsh and his team-mates pushed on, eventually landing the first blow 22 minutes in as they shifted the ball right to find Nawaqanitawase. A pass appeared forward but play continued, and Walsh finished things off in style.

Soon after, the full-back got an all-important touch on a pass inside from England centre Jake Wardle to deny a sure-fire leveller, and once the visitors had been denied a second try by the video referee with Dom Young felled illegally in the lead up to Crichton dotting the ball down, the hosts passed up another glorious chance.

Winger Tom Johnstone found space down the left to put a kick through, but put far too much on a pass which could – and probably should – have had England level as Mikey Lewis was unable to get to it to ground.

Lewis’ Hull KR team-mate Jez Litten gave away the penalty that allowed Cleary to slot home for 8-0, and half-time was upon us.

A barnstorming break from Walsh less than 60 seconds into the second half should have ended with a Kangaroos try, and although it didn’t, it was just moments before they did extend their lead.

Crichton, denied earlier by the video referee, cantered free and blitzed over England full-back Jack Welsby to cross the whitewash – 14-0 once Cleary had converted.

A show and go from Cameron Munster then put Crichton over again 15 minutes from time, and Walsh also made it a brace for himself as he dotted down following a lovely move down the left minutes later.

St Helens hooker Clark managed to get over for a response which ensured England would save the embarrassment of being nilled, but there are plenty of questions now for head coach Wane to find the answers to ahead of next weekend’s second Test.

England: Jack Welsby, Dom Young, Herbie Farnworth, Jake Wardle, Tom Johnstone, George Williams (C), Mikey Lewis, Ethan Havard, Daryl Clark, Matty Lees, John Bateman, Kai Pearce-Paul, Morgan Knowles; Bench: Jez Litten, Alex Walmsley, Owen Trout, Mike McMeeken; 18th man: AJ Brimson

Australia: Reece Walsh, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Kotoni Staggs, Gehamat Shibasaki, Josh Addo-Carr, Cameron Munster, Nathan Cleary, Pat Carrigan, Harry Grant, Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, Angus Crichton, Hudson Young, Isaah Yeo (C); Bench: Tom Dearden, Lindsay Collins, Reuben Cotter, Keaon Koloamatangi; 18th man: Bradman Best