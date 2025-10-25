Shaun Wane has locked in his England side for Saturday afternoon’s Ashes Series opener at Wembley, with Hull KR star Jez Litten named on the bench.

Earlier this week, there had been speculation that Litten would be among the two players to drop out of Wane’s initial 19-man squad come match day.

But the hooker has earned a spot on the bench after a tremendous campaign with KR, winning the treble in 2025.

Instead, it’s Leeds Rhinos forward Mikolaj Oledzki and Gold Coast Titans utility AJ Brimson that drop out from the 19.

England team for Ashes opener locked in as major Jez Litten call made

Brimson, the Aussie representing England in this series via his heritage with his mum born in England, is named as the 18th man by Wane.

A big call has been made in the halves with Mikey Lewis partnering captain George Williams rather than Harry Smith, but Wane confirmed this would be the case after Smith failed to make his initial 19-man squad earlier this week.

The England head coach had also already confirmed that Leigh Leopards forward Owen Trout, able to slot into the front and back rows, would play a part.

He is among those on the bench alongside Litten and veteran props Alex Walmsley and Mike McMeeken, who have enjoyed excellent individual seasons in the colours of St Helens and Wakefield Trinity respectively.

Saints’ Matty Lees and Wigan Warriors’ Ethan Havard are given the nod to start in the front-row, with Lees having gashed his eye open during training at the beginning of the week.

Kevin Walters revealed his Kangaroos 17 early on in the week, so there were no surprises as to who he selected for Saturday’s clash, which gets underway at 2.30pm (BST).

England: Jack Welsby, Dom Young, Herbie Farnworth, Jake Wardle, Tom Johnstone, George Williams (C), Mikey Lewis, Ethan Havard, Daryl Clark, Matty Lees, John Bateman, Kai Pearce-Paul, Morgan Knowles; Bench: Jez Litten, Alex Walmsley, Owen Trout, Mike McMeeken; 18th man: AJ Brimson

Australia: Reece Walsh, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Kotoni Staggs, Gehamat Shibasaki, Josh Addo-Carr, Cameron Munster, Nathan Cleary, Pat Carrigan, Harry Grant, Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, Angus Crichton, Hudson Young, Isaah Yeo (C); Bench: Tom Dearden, Lindsay Collins, Reuben Cotter, Keaon Koloamatangi; 18th man: Bradman Best