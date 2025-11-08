England head coach Shaun Wane has made just two changes to his matchday 17 for the Ashes finale at Headingley Stadium, with Joe Burgess and Harry Newman coming into the starting group.

Hull KR winger Burgess will make his return to the England side for the first time in 10 years in the final Test against the Kangaroos, which comes off the back of a strong Super League season in which he scored

Newman also comes back into the side for the first time since the victory over Samoa last year.

The pair replace Dom Young and Jake Wardle, who both drop out through injury.

Shaun Wane makes two changes for Ashes finale

With Wane making just the two changes made for the Test in West Yorkshire, AJ Brimson retains his spot at full-back this weekend after making his debut in Test Two at the Hill Dickinson Stadium last time out.

Burgess is joined by Tom Johnstone on the wing this weekend, with the Wakefield ace starting his third successive Test of the series. Herbie Farnworth retains the number three jersey, while Newman dons four. Captain George Williams and Harry Smith reunite in the halves.

Mike McMeeken, Jez Litten and Matty Lees keep their spots in the front-row, while Leeds Rhinos man Kallum Watkins and Kai Pearce-Paul form the back-row. Morgan Knowles completes the run-on group at loose forward.

🔒 Locked in for the Final Test! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #EnglandRL pic.twitter.com/22ykvNE4e4 — England Rugby League (@England_RL) November 8, 2025

2024 Man of Steel Mikey Lewis, Alex Walmsley, Morgan Smithies and Mikolaj Oledzki keep their place on the bench this weekend, with Owen Trout the 18th man.

England come into the game looking to avoid a series whitewash, following two defeats at Wembley and Everton in the opening two Tests of the series.

England team v Australia in full

Starting 13: 1 AJ Brimson, 2 Joe Burgess, 3 Herbie Farnworth, 4 Harry Newman, 5 Tom Johnstone, 6 George Williams (C), 7 Harry Smith, 8 Mike McMeeken, 9 Jez Litten, 10 Matty Lees, 11 Kallum Watkins, 12 Kai Pearce-Paul, 13 Morgan Knowles

Interchanges: 14 Mikey Lewis, 15 Alex Walmsley, 16 Morgan Smithies, 17 Mikolaj Oledzki

