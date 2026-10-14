Morgan Smithies is out for the Rugby League World Cup after suffering a hamstring injury.

The England forward suffered an injury in training and scans have revealed a setback that will see him miss the campaign. His absence from the squad for the game against Tonga was noticable, with his absence now explained.

He will be replaced in the squad by Leeds Rhinos forward Kallum Watkins, with the experienced international representative flying out to Perth.

Head coach Brian McDermott said: “It’s really unfortunate what has happened to Morgan with an injury picked up in training.

“Morgan has been great since we entered camp. He’s a real team player and his work ethic and toughness are qualities that we will certainly miss.

“Kallum enjoyed a terrific season with Leeds this year and has been part of our England Performance Programme building into this World Cup.

“I look forward to welcoming him into camp as we step up our preparations.”

Watkins has already played in three World Cups previously. Now 35, he has transitioned into the forwards in recent years and played an important role in the Rhinos’ campaign that saw them finished second in Super League. He will not feature in the game against Tonga.

England have already lost several key players before the tournament, with the likes of Matty Lees and Mike McMeeken unavailable in the pack. Caleb Hamlin-Uele, who had a fantastic season for Super League champions Wakefield Trinity, also withdrew to have surgery.

The pace against Tonga will be spearheaded by Morgan Knowles and Max King, who both start in the front row. Brad O’Neill is the hooker, with Junior Nsemba, Kai Pearce-Paul and Victor Radley making up the back-row.

Luke Thompson, Sam Walters and Ethan Havard, all of Wigan Warriors, are on the bench, as is Hull KR’s hooker Jez Litten.

England take on Tonga this Saturday before subsequent group games against France and Papua New Guinea.