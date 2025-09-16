South Sydney Rabbitohs hooker Brandon Smith will head to court on Thursday to face charges relating to unlawfully supplying a dangerous drug – with England star Victor Radley set to be further dragged into the situation.

Smith has been charged with the drug-related issue as well as using or disclosing inside knowledge for betting. The charges relate back to a trip taken by several Roosters players to the Sunshine Coast in June to play golf.

The group of players included Radley, and police will now allege in court this week that Smith supplied Radley with cocaine for the trip. They will present text messages between the pair, as well as between Radley and a drug dealer that could cast a damaging light over Radley.

In texts revealed by 9 News, Radley said to Smith: “G tee up your cousin in sunny coast for me. Little short ball. Short 8 ball if you will.”

Smith responded with: “Yeah sweet bro. I’ll give you the contact when I get it.” An 8 ball refers to an ounce of drugs.

Radley has not been charged with any crime and it has not been suggested he acted unlawfully in any way. But the issue for the England international could come internally at the Roosters, whose owner and chairman, Nick Politis, has previously stressed the NRL club has a ‘zero-tolerance’ policy to drugs.

“My view is if somebody’s caught doing cocaine or leaning over snorting something, we’re going to get rid of them,” Politis told reporters in January. “Our stance is zero tolerance. We are very strong on it. Trent (Robinson, head coach) is very strong on it.”

The matter is likely to be exposed and discussed further this week after Smith appears in court.

