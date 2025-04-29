England stars named as targets for Perth Bears’ NRL entry in 2027

Perth Bears will be entering the NRL in 2027 – and the speculation is already well underway about who could be representing the competition’s newest franchise.

That speculation isn’t just limited to on the field – with Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur widely tipped to be the man who will lead Perth in their first games as an NRL club from 2027 onwards.

Arthur, for what it has worth, has not committed to anything publicly yet – but if he does agree to make the move, he’ll have one year to build an NRL-worthy squad with a blank canvas and some significant cheques at his disposal that he can cash.

And the reports are already beginning to emerge about what calibre of talent Perth could attract for their inaugural season as an NRL club.

In fact, Fox Sports have compiled a list of their possible targets – and it includes a number of England internationals contracted elsewhere as it stands.

The headline name? Newcastle Knights star Kai Pearce-Paul. The former London and Wigan man has been a revelation since switching Down Under – with a number of clubs interested in his services for next year.

The fact he is off-contract this year as opposed to next means he’d effectively have to agree a one-year deal either with the Knights or somewhere else should he then decide to move to Perth for 2027.

But another Englishman who doesn’t fall into that category is another ex-Warriors star currently performing Down Under, Morgan Smithies.

Smithies’ deal with Canberra Raiders expires at the end of next season, making the prospect of a switch not only more seamless, but perhaps even likely.

Dolphins centre Herbie Farnworth is another whose current contract expires at the end of the 2026 season, and he has been named on a lengthy list as a possible target.

The list includes some big names, too. Melbourne superstar Ryan Papenhuyzen is touted as an option, as is Souths half-back Jamie Humphreys.

One thing is for certain – the Bears will be looking to make a huge impact when they enter the NRL. And whether it’s Arthur or someone else tasked with building the squad, there will be English options on the table without question.