England stars could play State of Origin in huge NRL rules shake-up

Some of England’s top stars could soon be eligible to feature in State of Origin after Peter V’landys conceded a shake-up of eligibility rules could be looming.

Currently, Australian-born players who have declared for other top international nations are not allowed to represent New South Wales or Queensland, irrespective of whether or not they were both in the states.

But a growing number of players are now moving away from the Kangaroos and choosing instead to represent their family heritage.

That includes the likes of England star Victor Radley, who is automatically ruled out of representing New South Wales as a result of being capped by Shaun Wane.

The likes of AJ Brimson and Jayden Brailey are also considering England moves that rules them out of Origin. Kalyn Ponga has been approached to play for New Zealand, which means he couldn’t play for Queensland.

Payne Haas and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow are considering switches to Samoa too and with more players looking to follow suit, V’landys admitted a loosening of Origin representation rules could be included in a review at the end of this season.

Any player featuring for the Blues or the Maroons would still need to play junior rugby in Australia before the age of 13. But if the rules were changed, English and New Zealand Test players who fall into that bracket would now be allowed to feature in Origin.

“I’ve said it wasn’t on the agenda right now, but we can certainly have a look at it at the end of the year as part of our annual review,” V’landys said.

“I understand there has been a lot of debate around the issue. It’s polarising because some people are saying to me, ‘It’s not broken, so don’t touch it.’

“Others are saying, and making good points, about how we can make it better for both Origin and international rugby league.

“People have got solid arguments from both sides, so we will look at it.”

The look at changing the rules has been echoed by former New Zealand coach Michael Maguire.

“I think they definitely need to look at it,” he said. “I had to deal with this myself. The players’ past and heritage is very important to them, but also with players being born here, the Origin is a big part of their life as well.”