England star Victor Radley addresses retirement calls following concussion issues

Sydney Roosters and England star Victor Radley has batted back suggestions of an early retirement from rugby league, following a string of serious concussions.

The powerhouse loose forward has chalked up a tally of seven concussions across the past four seasons, the latest of which was picked up last month in the Roosters’ win over Newcastle Knights, and has seen calls from leading concussion experts to hang up his boots.

Radley has been a mainstay in both the Roosters and the England side over the past few years, making 154 appearances for the Chooks and winning nine England caps to date.

He is also expected to play a key role in the England squad for the upcoming Ashes series later this year.

‘I haven’t thought about retiring’

Radley will not feature for the Roosters in their game against the Melbourne Storm due to a shoulder injury, but he revealed he has been putting in the hard work to keep concussion issues at bay.

“The head is really good,” he told reporters.

“I’ve been working really hard on some little things that the doctors and the professors gave me. But other than that, I haven’t had one issue.

“Even since then, I’ve had minor knocks and not one symptom (as a result). I’ve been completely fine, so I’m really positive.”

“I’ve learnt some lessons over the past 12 months, especially at the start of the year with how to deal with it all.”

“Everyone has got their opinions which is a good thing because a lot of people will come up to me and make sure that I’m all right.

“It’s all coming from a good place, but it can overwhelm me a little bit when every single person you speak with says, ‘mate, make sure you look after yourself’.

His issues with concussion, both this season and across the past four years, have led to loud calls for him to completely step away from the sport, but he insists those thoughts haven’t come into his mind just yet.

“I haven’t thought about retiring, but I’m not scared to, either.

“I’m a carpenter and a builder by trade. I’m not thinking about retirement, but it’s not because I’m worried about it. It’s not my time now.”

‘I’ve seen the specialist’

As a result of his issues with concussion, Radley has now gone to seek specialist advice, which he says ‘fills him with positivity’.

“I see the best in the business with this stuff and they fill me with positivity. That’s all that matters to me – to only care about the opinions of people who know what they’re talking about. Everyone else is to just keep them happy.

“I’ve seen the specialist and it’s been all clear and done every test under the sun. I’ve dealt with the questions and everyone coming at me a lot better this time.

“All the people that know what they’re talking about, I get their advice and from everyone else, I don’t really read into it.

“I just listen to the specialists, that’s all I can do.”

