The Dolphins are set to throw the chequebook at England star Herbie Farnworth in a bid to keep him at the club long-term: with the NRL side reportedly set to offer him upwards of $1million per year.

Farnworth has been in sensational form throughout 2025. He has become one of the very best centres in world rugby league and that form has not gone unnoticed.

Farnworth is attracting interest from rugby union and rival clubs in the NRL. His deal with the Dolphins expires at the end of next year which means that from November this year, he can negotiate with other clubs about a transfer for 2027.

But the Dolphins are desperate to resolve Farnworth’s future long before that date, and are prepared to table a mega deal to get him to sign long-term.

They are prepared to pay him a bumper seven-figure sum of over $1million (£483,000) to get him to sign on the dotted line, too, according to a report from Brisbane’s Courier Mail.

That would also instantly make him the NRL’s best-paid centre, above a number of other Test stars, underlining how incredible he has been in 2025.

“We certainly can (keep him), it’s a priority of ours,” Dolphins coach Kristian Woolf insisted. “I like what Herbie brings. I love his personality and presence around the group and him as a player. He’s a guy we want to be a Dolphin going forward and build the team around.

“He’s playing his best footy and the great thing about Herbie is he’s got improvement left in him. He’s still on an upward track. It gets to a point where you almost expect that every week. He comes up with a big play every week… a line break or offload.”

