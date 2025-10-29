England prop Matty Lees played through the pain barrier at Wembley Stadium last week: just days after suffering a fractured eye socket.

Lees was caught by St Helens team-mate Alex Walmsley in the first training session of the week leading up to the opening Ashes Test, and what was initially thought to be a mere cut on the eye proved to be something far more significant.

Lees was scanned and required immediate surgery to insert a plate into his face. That would usually lead to a prolonged absence but within 48 hours, the prop was back on the field training – before taking to the pitch on Saturday afternoon to represent his country against Australia.

Lees, speaking to England’s social media channels, recalled: “First day and it wasn’t even meant to be contact. Alex Walmsley’s elbow! It’s good to get in and amongst all the boys again.

“I’ve had a couple of days off, had my surgery.. I had an orbital floor fracture so they had to put a bit of metal work in there. The swelling isn’t as bad as they thought it would be so it’s looking positive.”

England team manager Sam Tomkins admitted he was staggered by how tough Lees’ approach has been since suffering the injury.

He said: “The boys all came in this week with a completely different excitement. It’s game week, you’re counting down your sleeps. It’s not quite been smooth sailing with Matty Lees.

“At first we thought it was a cut on the eye that you see every week in training. It transpired not long after that he’d fractured his eye socket which was a massive blow.

“He’s almost got no regard for self-preservation. A lot of people would go under the knife, get a plate put in their face and they’d be looking at a few weeks off work. But what Leesy is doing is tough, even for a rugby player.”