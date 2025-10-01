England star misses out on Dally M accolade Down Under as winners revealed

England star Herbie Farnworth missed out on a third consecutive Dally M Award and, accordingly, inclusion in the NRL Team of the Year.

While Super League has its ‘Dream Team’, selected every year individual awards out to the best 13 Down Under each year instead.

If you are among the handful to receive a prestigious Dally M Award, you make the cut for inclusion in the NRL Team of the Year, which centre Farnworth did in both 2023 as a Brisbane Broncos player and last year in his first season with the Dolphins.

The Burnley-born ace was again on the shortlist to be named as one of the NRL‘s two best centres again this year having enjoyed a terrific individual campaign.

But this time around, he missed out – with Broncos star Kotoni Staggs and Canterbury Bulldogs man Stephen Crichton given the nod ahead of him.

The awards, and Team of the Year, were revealed at a ceremony Down Under on Tuesday.

Notably, Farnworth was the only Englishman on the shortlist for any of the awards on the night.

Sydney Roosters star James Tedesco was named the NRL Dally M Player of the Year, beating Penrith Panthers superstar Nathan Cleary to the accolade by 22 points.

Elsewhere, Ricky Stuart was crowned the NRL Coach of the Year having led Canberra Raiders to a Minor Premiership after finishing top of the ladder in the ‘regular’ season.

The full list of winners can be seen below…

NRL Dally M Player of the Year: James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters)

NRL Team of the Year: James Tedesco, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Kotoni Staggs, Stephen Crichton, Xavier Coates, Ethan Strange, Nathan Cleary, Addin Fonua-Blake, Blayke Brailey, Payne Haas, Eli Katoa, Hudson Young, Erin Clark

NRL Coach of the Year: Ricky Stuart (Canberra Raiders)

NRL Captain of the Year: James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters)

NRLW Rookie of the Year: Rob Toia (Sydney Roosters)

Ken Irvine Medal (Top NRL try-scorer): Mark Nawaqanitawase (Sydney Roosters)

NRL Try of the Year: Mark Nawaqanitawase (Sydney Roosters)

NRL ‘Youi’ Tackle of the Year: Ethan Strange (Canberra Raiders)

NRLW awards

As well as the NRL, Tuesday’s awards ceremony also saw the spotlight shone on the NRLW.

Jillaroos star Tamika Upton helped to tear England to shreds in Las Vegas back in March and has gone on to enjoy a phenomenal campaign at club level with the Broncos.

The full-back was named as the NRLW Dally M Player of the Year having also ended as the top try-scorer in the competition in 2025..

A full list of winners can be seen below…

NRLW Dally M Player of the Year: Tamika Upton (Brisbane Broncos)

NRLW Team of the Year: Tamika Upton, Payton Takimoana, Isabelle Kelly, Julia Robinson, Sheridan Gallagher, Gayle Broughton, Jesse Southwell, Ellie Johnston, Emma Manzelmann, Jessika Elliston, Romy Teitzel, Yasmin Clydsdale, Olivia Kernick

NRLW Coach of the Year: John Strange (Sydney Roosters)

NRLW Captain of the Year: Isabelle Kelly (Sydney Roosters)

NRLW Rookie of the Year: Shalom Sauaso (Brisbane Broncos)

Top NRLW try-scorer of the Year: Tamika Upton (Brisbane Broncos)

NRLW Try of the Year: Indie Bostock (St George Illawarra Dragons)

NRLW ‘Youi’ Tackle of the Year: Ivana Lauitiiti (New Zealand Warriors)

Top NRLW point-scorer of the Year: Romy Teitzel (Brisbane Broncos)