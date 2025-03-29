Catalans Dragons winger Tommy Makinson has told Love Rugby League that he will never retire from international rugby but believes there are better, younger options available to England and wants head coach Shaun Wane to prioritise them.

The 33-year-old St Helens legend has revealed the “honest” discussions that he has held with the England boss, who he has told to give younger players the opportunity rather than feeling any loyalty to players like himself.

“I will never retire from international rugby but I don’t feel England need me right now,” Makinson told Love Rugby League.

“I have good, honest discussions with Shaun Wane who I have a great relationship with and is one of the best coaches I have ever played for. I would never turn my back on my country, but my conversations right now are about my age and looking after my body.

“I want to play for a few more years yet and I also want England to be as successful as possible. There is great young talent coming through and I want them to pick the best team available – not selfishly pick a 33-year-old on the wing because he is a good lad.

“I feel they should be picking the younger lads and I know Waney will. But I will never, ever turn my back on England. For now I am happy to leave it to the fantastic young outside backs that we have in our country.”

England are set to host Australia in an Ashes series this autumn, although now official announcements have yet been made regarding dates or venues.

Makinson is currently recovering from injury at new club Catalans and is loving life in France. Relishing a new challenge following a career at Saints, he says he has felt a new lease of life since his move.

“I feel really good. The body feels good. So currently I plan to carry on playing here for as long as I can and enjoy it,” he said.

“It has always been my ambition to come here and be successful. I feel I have a hell of a lot to offer and don’t feel anywhere near done. I am not even thinking about retirement yet, but if my form or body dips then I will.

“I am feeling good enough to help Catalans win trophies and I think we have a squad who can compete even this year.

“They brought me here to win trophies, that is the number one reason I am here. I am not like a half-back or a full-back signing who can single-handedly transform a club and win them trophies. But I can help us win trophies, and that is something I have been quite good at through my career.”