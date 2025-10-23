Following confirmation of England’s initial 19-man squad for the opening Ashes Test at Wembley, here is our take on the key winners and losers from Wane’s selection.

Winners

Mikey Lewis

It was always going to be the big call within this squad, but Wane has put his faith into Mikey Lewis for the opening Test at Wembley. Lewis has had his ups and downs in this England squad over the past few years, winning Man of the Match on debut against Tonga before finding himself reverted to the replacement hooker role in more recent outings, but this selection is vindication for his form of late.

One question mark over Lewis has been his performances in big games, but this season he’s answered that in a big way. His performance in the Grand Final was nothing short of exceptional, taking home the coveted Rob Burrow Award in the process, and he also found himself the runner-up in the Lance Todd voting in his side’s Challenge Cup Final triumph too. If that doesn’t answer your critics then I don’t know what will.

His selection in this side also suggests that he will be given the full freedom to spearhead the attack at Wembley, which is when he shines. Lewis has been right at the heart of KR’s attack this year, offering that dual running and passing threat, but he’s also added a delightful kicking game into that too. It’s that which should excite those making the trip to the Capital this weekend.

Jez Litten

Another Hull KR man in spellbinding form of late, Jez Litten’s inclusion in this squad is fully warranted. The hooker was again a real standout in the Robins’ march to the treble in 2025, growing into the season as it went on to become one of the best hookers in Super League as a result.

His work around the ruck is something Wane will seriously like, be it from the off or in those latter stages off the bench. Litten’s eye for space and desire to snipe makes him a threat ball-in-hand, and he too has developed a very clever short kicking game close to the line.

Litten does still face a battle to make the match-day 17, with Daryl Clark Wane’s usual go-to man at nine, while AJ Brimson could also feature off the bench in the role Lewis adopted, but his inclusion in the initial 19-man squad is certainly deserved.

Debutants

Owen Trout and AJ Brimson are in-line to make their Test debuts for England this weekend, which will be such a special occasion for the pair of them if they do go onto make that match-day 17.

Leigh Leopards man Trout emerged as an initial left-field call for this side around the halfway stage of the season, but as Adrian Lam’s side rocketed into the play-offs, his stock also rose exponentially. His industrious work on both sides of the ball helped set the platform for their high-powered attack, but around that he also looked to get himself involved with all those flicks and tricks too. A big tick in his box is that he also covers both prop and back-row if needed, and versatility is already something Wane has spoken about.

Brimson was also one of the major talking points in Wane’s initial 24-man selection earlier this month, and it seems that call was with a plan to cap him. The Gold Coast Titans man has been in pretty decent form in the NRL this year, scoring 12 tries and notching 13 assists in his 23 appearances, and it’s that dual threat that Wane will be after. Around his qualities, he also covers full-back, half-back and even hooker or centre if needed, which is again a huge plus for Wane.

Returning props

It’s been a long time coming for both, but Mikolaj Oledzki and Alex Walmsley are back in an England squad. Oledzki has not been involved with Wane’s squad since the 2022 World Cup, but his form this season has seen him recalled. The Leeds man has been pretty unlucky with injuries in the years since his last Test cap, but this year, he has looked the formidable force that cracked that World Cup group in the first place. He also offers big minutes in the middle, which could go in his favour to crack that 17.

St Helens counterpart Walmsley has also been in the international wilderness for a good while now, with his last Test cap coming back in 2021. Walmsley is arguably the form prop in the current England squad right now, coming into the Ashes series off the back of a fantastic end to the Super League season, and again, his ability to carry multiple times in a set and offer big minutes could see him get a spot in that coveted 17.

Either way, it’s nice to see both men back in an England jersey.

Losers

Harry Smith

Despite previously being Wane’s go-to man alongside George Williams, Harry Smith misses out on the opener at Wembley.

This one does feel a touch harsh, but yet understandable. Smith and Williams have been Wane’s preferred half-back pairing in recent times, starting six of the past eight Tests together since 2023, but the form of Lewis means he misses out this time around.

The Wigan man probably couldn’t have done more than he did in 2025, shining in a Warriors side that reached the Grand Final, but he is just a victim of the three-into-two conundrum Wane faced this weekend.

Morgan Smithies

Yet again, the Canberra Raiders ace misses out on an England squad. While he is a good candidate to come into the starting 13 at loose forward, Morgan Knowles’ form this year simply commands a start, which then leaves him fighting for a spot on the bench.

Smithies has been in decent touch for the NRL Minor Premiers this season, particularly in that impact replacement role, but Wane’s selection of Ethan Havard, Matty Lees, Trout, Oledzki, Walmsley and Mike McMeeken shows he will likely deploy three props on his bench instead.

You would expect him to be in contention for the Everton Test, though.

Joe Burgess

The classy Hull KR wing misses out on selection this weekend, and he can feel slightly hard done by, considering he comes into the series in glorious form. His brace in the Grand Final was the highlight of his year, but he established himself as a key man within Willie Peters’ side across the year and seemed to be in pole position to nab a starting spot for Wembley.

Around his try-scoring exploits, Burgess often finds himself popping up in just the right spaces at the right times to flip a game on its head and drive his side forward, a skill especially important at Test level.

Rivals Tom Johnstone and Dom Young have done the business for Wane in recent years, and both are quality players within their own right too, but Burgess was looking a good shout to add to his one and only Test cap this weekend. The wait continues.

