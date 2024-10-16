England squad announcement winners and losers as Wigan Warriors trio make cut but Hull KR duo miss out

England boss Shaun Wane has whittled his squad down for the upcoming two-match Test Series against Samoa, with a final 24 chosen.

In early September, Wane named an initial extended 31-man squad for the series, which has now been cut down, with seven Super League stars missing out on England selection.

Below, we’ve taken a look at some winners and losers from Wednesday’s squad announcement in alphabetical order by surname.

As you’d expect some of those who have missed out have been detailed, but those not included below that have missed out are as follows: James Harrison (Warrington Wolves), Tom Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity), Jez Litten (Hull KR) and Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors).

Of those, only Johnstone and Wardle are believed to be injury-related absences.

Tyler Dupree – Loser

Tyler Dupree applauds the Wigan Warriors supporters following a game in 2024

Dupree made his England debut in the 2023 mid-season international against France, and appeared from the bench in the last of the three games against Tonga last autumn at Headingley.

He went on to feature against France in Toulouse in June, and made 29 appearances across all competitions for Wigan in 2024 as Matt Peet’s side completed the quadruple. Having missed out on international selection, the prop will no doubt be disappointed.

Ethan Havard – Winner

Harvard hasn’t featured for England since his try-scoring debut in the 2023 mid-season international against France, but having finally fully recovered from injury, he was one of the best props in Super League throughout the 2024 campaign.

After 23 appearances for Wigan this year, he’ll look forward to testing himself on the international stage oncemore.

Chris Hill – Winner

Chris Hill in action for Huddersfield Giants in 2024

Hill‘s selection in Wane’s initial 31-man squad raised eyebrows, and his inclusion in the final 24-man list released on Wednesday has done exactly the same. Regardless of whether you agree with it or not, Hill comes out of it as a winner.

The veteran, who will turn 37 the day after the second of the two games, already has 38 England caps as well as four appearances for Great Britain on his CV. To even be in with a chance of adding to that tally, fair play!

Liam Marshall – Winner

There won’t be many in the game that aren’t delighted for Marshall, who finally looks set to get his chance to shine on the international stage. The 28-year-old has been one of the best wingers this side of the globe for a number of years, and ended the campaign as the top try-scorer in Super League, crossing the whitewash 35 times across all competitions for the Warriors.

Having only previously featured for England in a World Cup warm-up match against Fiji, if he does make an appearance across the two games against Samoa this autumn, it will mark his official international debut.

Elliot Minchella – Loser

Elliot Minchella in action for Hull KR in 2024

Hull KR skipper Minchella enjoyed a terrific campaign both individually and as a team, captaining the Robins as they reached their first-ever Super League Grand Final. Midway through the year, the loose forward was rewarded with his England debut – named in Wane’s starting 13 over in Toulouse against France in June.

He’s been cut from the final squad for the Samoa Test Series though, with Victor Radley, Morgan Smithies, Morgan Knowles and potentially Ben Currie all ahead of him in Wane’s eyes.

Robbie Mulhern – Loser

Prop Mulhern, who has five caps for Ireland on his CV as well as the two in England colours, has been one of the best front-rowers in Super League over the last couple of years, and that’s been the case this term despite a few niggling injuries seeing him miss a handful of games for Leigh.

The Leopards powerhouse featured in Wane’s side last autumn at Headingley against Tonga, but hasn’t made the cut for this Samoa series. We’re not sure what more he could have done.

Junior Nsemba – Winner

Junior Nsemba all smiles following a Wigan Warriors win in 2024

Still only 20, back-rower Nsemba – Super League’s Young Player of the Year 0 deservedly takes his spot in the 24-man squad after a seriously impressive breakthrough year with Wigan.

Playing 28 games across all competitions as the Cherry and Whites sealed a historical quadruple, The youngster was overlooked for England’s mid-season clash with France, but has played too well to be left out this time around. We, and pretty much everyone in the game, look forward to seeing him shine on the international stage.