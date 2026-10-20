England head coach Brian McDermott has named an unchanged 19-man squad for this weekend’s Rugby League World Cup clash against France, with Mikey Lewis omitted oncemore.

Last weekend’s opener in Perth saw England lose 30-12 to Tonga in McDermott’s first game in charge.

Due to the format of this autumn’s tournament, his side are now already in must-win territory as they take on a France side who were heavily beaten by France in their opener.

Changes had been anticipated for Saturday’s clash against Les Bleus at HBF Park, but McDermott has stuck with the same 19 in its entirety: meaning Hull KR half-back Lewis only makes the reserves list.

Brisbane Broncos man Ben Talty joins him as a reserve again, with Leeds Rhinos utility Kallum Watkins completing the reserve list having been drafted into the wider squad as a late replacement for the injured Morgan Smithies last week.

After his withdrawal from last week’s defeat to Tonga through injury having initially been named in the 19, Dolphins forward Morgan Smithies is again not fit enough for a spot in the squad to take on France.

Major Mikey Lewis call made as England team for must-win France clash named

The decision to stick with the same 19 means that England will again run with AJ Brimson at full-back. St Helens’ Jack Welsby takes one of the six spots on an extended bench again.

As per the World Cup rules, each side is able to name a six-man bench in each game, but only four of the six players named on it can be utilised.

Last weekend against Tonga, Welsby and Warrington Wolves winger Matty Ashton were the unused substitutes – with Wigan Warriors speedster Zach Eckersley getting the nod on the flank instead.

Both Welsby and Ashton take a spot on the bench again this weekend alongside Jez Litten, Ethan Havard, Sam Walters and Ben Currie: with that quartet all having featured against Tonga.

Max King and Luke Thompson retain their starting spots in the front row, with Junior Nsemba and Kai Pearce-Paul in the back row.

France’s squad includes a plethora of Super League talent, with retiring Catalans Dragons legend Ben Garcia captaining the side that will face England on Saturday.

Laurent Frayssinous is without utility back Leo Darrelatour though after he failed a Head Injury Assessment (HIA) during their thumping 78-4 defeat to Samoa last weekend.

Kick-off in Perth comes at 7.35am (UK time) on Saturday.

England’s 19-man squad v France: AJ Brimson, Dom Young, Hugo Savala, Herbie Farnworth, Zach Eckersley, George Williams, Harry Smith, Max King, Brad O’Neill, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Kai Pearce-Paul, Victor Radley. Bench: Jez Litten, Ethan Havard, Sam Walters, Ben Currie, Jack Welsby, Matty Ashton

Reserves: Kallum Watkins, Mikey Lewis, Ben Talty