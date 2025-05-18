England set for Ashes blow as in-form man set for State of Origin call-up

England look set to lose one of their most in-form NRL players from the selection pool for this year’s Ashes, with Max King set to earn a State of Origin call-up.

King has been outstanding for Canterbury Bulldogs so far in 2025, playing an integral role in their run to the top of the NRL ladder.

He has repeatedly admitted he would be open to representing either England – the nation of his mother’s birth – or Australia at international level, effectively allowing fate to run its course and choosing whoever calls him first.

But it now looks as though England honours will be coming off the table, with reports in Australia suggesting that King will make his State of Origin debut in the series opener in Brisbane after earning a call into the New South Wales squad.

Laurie Daley has reportedly selected the prop to feature in the 17 that will take to the field for the opening game of the series.

And as soon as he does that, his chances of playing for England will be over – meaning Wane will be unable to select him for the Ashes.

King previously said that his mother’s family were keen for him to honour his English heritage if possible and play for the national team – but he also had similar interest from the other side of his family about an Australia Test jersey.

He said: “I always say the same… my mum’s English, and her side would love for me to play (for England).

“My dad is Aussie, he’d love me to do something there. My phone is on, whoever calls me first. It hasn’t rung for anything.”

King will now effectively have that decision made for him if he steps out in a Blues shirt later this month – leaving Australia as his only route into the international arena.