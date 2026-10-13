Jack Welsby has only made the bench for England’s Rugby League World Cup opener against Tonga – with Mikey Lewis left out altogether.

Brian McDermott has named the 19 players who will take to the field in Perth on Saturday for England’s opening group match; against a Tonga side who will be fired up knowing the consequences of defeat.

And McDermott has made some huge team decisions already.

England name World Cup opener team

Welsby had been considered to be the favourite to start at fullback for the national team, as he has done in recent years. But instead, the number one shirt has gone to Gold Coast Titans star Brimson, who was in direct competition with Welsby for the role in last year’s Ashes.

And Lewis, a controversial inclusion for McDermott’s squad given how he had performed all season for Hull KR, is one of the three players named in the reserves – meaning as it stands, he misses out completely.

There is another surprise too, with Zach Eckersley given the nod over Matty Ashton on the wing. Ashton makes the six-player bench as it stands, barring any late changes.

Hugo Savala and Herbie Farnworth are in the centres, with George Williams and Harry Smith linking up in the halves.

Max King, Brad O’Neill and Morgan Knowles start in the front row with Junior Nsemba and Kai Pearce-Paul in the back row. Victor Radley locks out the pack.

The six-player bench is made up of Ashton and Welsby, alongside Hull KR hooker Jez Litten and three Wigan forwards: Luke Thompson, Ethan Havard and Sam Walters.

That means Ben Currie, Ben Talty, Lewis and, perhaps surprisingly, Morgan Knowles are the four players who don’t make it.

Tonga’s team includes Tui Lolohea, who is on the bench.

England team to face Tonga

AJ Brimson, Dom Young, Hugo Savala, Herbie Farnworth, Zach Eckersley, George Williams, Harry Smith, Max King, Brad O’Neill, Morgan Knowles, Junior Nsemba, Kai Pearce-Paul, Victor Radley. Interchange: Jez Litten, Luke Thompson, Ethan Havard, Sam Walters, Jack Welsby, Matty Asthon.