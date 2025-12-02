England Rugby League World Cup spine options assessed with Ashes debutant set for position switch

England head coach Shaun Wane could be set for a major selection headache in his spine ahead of the 2026 World Cup, with AJ Brimson set to switch into the halves on a regular basis.

The newly-capped international does have experience in the halves, featuring 46 times at six and 27 times at seven across his career, but has spent the bulk of his playing days at full-back.

‘I see he has an ability to play six’

However, it seems he is set to get more of a shot in the halves in 2026, with Gold Coast Titans boss Josh Hannay telling SEN radio he would like to give him ‘a real opportunity’ at six.

“I’d love to give (Brimson) a real opportunity at six,” he said.

“I think his versatility has hurt him at times throughout his career to this point. I see he has an ability to play six.”

“It’s unfortunate that he’s come out of the Ashes with a busted shoulder, but if we can get enough into him over the course of the pre-season, I see his combination with Jayden Campbell and Keano Kini in our spine as a really dangerous one.

“I know he can play centre, but I really want to give him an opportunity to make a fist of the six position.”

That could also have some ramifications on the England squad ahead of next year’s World Cup, but what does the depth chart look like across the spine?

Here’s our take on exactly that.

Full-back: Jack Welsby, AJ Brimson

This was a major talking point during the Ashes series, but the battle between Jack Welsby and AJ Brimson will continue heading into next year’s World Cup, even with the Titans man expected to play more in the halves.

Both men offer a lot in the backfield, with both men able to act as that extra ball-player in attack while also marshalling the defence, so it could just come down to who suits the particularl gameplan for the opposition come next year.

One slight issue both players have is that they might not get a full season at full-back ahead of the World Cup. Hannay’s suggestion on SEN points to him likely featuring more at six this year, while Welsby could float between both full-back and stand-off again, as he did last year.

It’ll be a fascinating call, whoever Wane goes with.

Stand-off: George Williams, Mikey Lewis, AJ Brimson

Again, the debate surrounding the number six shirt dominated headlines during the Ashes, and even with George Williams expected to captain the side down under next autumn, it will likely be a contentious issue yet again.

While Williams might be the probable starter in Australia, Mikey Lewis yet again took his game to new heights in 2025 and proved he can also deliver in big games too.

Brimson’s impending shift to six also makes him a credible option to start here for England, and if he can impress it could force Wane’s hand. The England head coach is clearly a fan of Brimson, shown by his promotion into the starting 13 ahead of the previously cemented Welsby, so there’s no reason he couldn’t climb the pecking order here either.

Scrum-half: Harry Smith, Jake Connor, Mikey Lewis

Could almost copy and paste the above in here. Seven almost became the embodiment of the disconnect between the fans and the England squad this Ashes, with Jake Connor’s omission widely criticised, but he will likley be fighting it out with Harry Smith come the World Cup.

Both men have proved themselves to be the controlling half-back England want, with Connor in particular adding a sense of composure to the Leeds attack and taking them up a gear. Smith has impressed for England in the past, too, and already has a good relationship with Williams in the halves.

Mikey Lewis also played at seven during the Ashes, and could be deployed here again.

Hooker: Jez Litten, Daryl Clark, Danny Walker, Brad O’Neil, Mikey Lewis

While the first three positions on this list are fairly open, hooker seems a lot more settled heading into next year’s World Cup. Jez Litten was England’s best player across the Ashes series, growing into it with each Test to become a focal point of the side’s attack. Daryl Clark will also be in the conversation, after featuring in the opening Test of the series as well.

Around that, Danny Walker and Brad O’Neil will likely be in contention. Walker made a strong start to the 2025 campaign, and would likely have featured in the Ashes in some way had it not been for injury, while O’Neil continues to impress for Wigan.

Wane has also played Lewis as that number 14, coming off the bench late into the game, and he could certainly do that during the World Cup.

Loose forward: Victor Radley, Morgan Knowles, Elliot Minchella

Wane’s choice at 13 could really come down to how he wants to use the position rather than anything else. Should he want more of a ball-playing option, Victor Radley or Elliot Minchella will get the nod, but if he wants a more smash-and-bash option to act as a third prop then Morgan Knowles is his man.

