England win over Samoa draws intriguing TV viewing figures with full numbers revealed

England’s second Test against Samoa on Saturday, shown live on BBC One, attracted an average audience of 741,000.

At its peak, the BBC’s coverage of the game attracted an audience of 844,000 with a total audience share of 10.3%.

16,068 at was the official attendance at AMT Headingley Rugby Stadium as England secured a 34-16 win, clinching a 2-0 series whitewash victory as a result.

With the game kicking off at 2:30pm, the BBC began their coverage with build-up which spanned half-an-hour.

Post-match, viewers were also able to watch interviews with England coach Shaun Wane and star man Herbie Farnworth, who scooped the Player of the Match award.

When you combine that TV audience peak of 844,000 and in the in-person attendance tally of 16,068, it means that – at one point – there were more than 860,000 watching Saturday’s Test match.

In comparison, the first Test in Wigan the previous week – which was shown live on BBC Two – attracted an average audience of 513,000 with a peak of 682,000, with a total audience share of 7.2%.

All of the above numbers make for encouraging reading following the Test series between Shaun Wane’s side and Ben Gardiner’s touring Samoa outfit.

England v Wales Women

Saturday BBC 2

243,000 average

4.2% audience share

360,000 peak England v Samoa 2nd Test

Saturday BBC 1

741,000 average

10.3% audience share

TV viewing figures revealed for women’s Test between England and Wales

AMT Headingley hosted an international double-header on Saturday, with a Women’s Test between England and Wales taking place before the men’s international at 12pm.

England ran in 16 tries to hammer Wales 82-0 in a Test match that was shown live on BBC Two, attracting an average audience of 243,000.

England’s win – which saw winger Anna Davies score five tries for the hosts – had a peak audience of 360,000 with an audience share of 4.2%.

