England head coach Shaun Wane has revealed his 24-man squad for this year’s Ashes: with three members of Hull KR’s Grand Final-winning squad included and, as expected, Jake Connor missing out.

The players that will attempt to win the Ashes for the first time since 1970 have officially been confirmed, and there are a number of surprising inclusions in Wane’s group.

Hull KR winger Joe Burgess could be set to represent his country for the first time in a decade after being named in Wane’s squad following his heroics in Saturday evening’s Grand Final. He is joined by Rovers hooker Jez Litten and half-back Mikey Lewis, as the three members of Willie Peters’ squad to make the cut.

St Helens are the best-represented club in the squad, with five players from the Saints selected. They are all perhaps inevitable inclusions with Daryl Clark, Matty Lees, Morgan Knowles, Jack Welsby and Alex Walmsley all making the cut.

Wigan and Leeds both have three players selected, too. Matt Peet’s side is represented by Harry Smith, Ethan Havard and Jake Wardle – but there is no place for long-standing England forward Luke Thompson.

The Rhinos are represented by Mikolaj Oledzki, Kallum Watkins – whose fine form in 2025 earns him a deserved recall – and Harry Newman.

There is NRL representation aplenty too, with AJ Brimson earning his first Test call-up after making the decision to switch allegiances to England. Sydney Roosters’ Billy Smith, another who made that pledge, has missed out though.

Wakefield Trinity duo Mike McMeeken and Tom Johnstone make the cut, as does Leigh Leopards forward Owen Trout – who would make his Test debut if selected at any point over the next month.

Wane said: “I’m really excited by the 24 players we have selected ahead of this upcoming Ashes Series.

“There were some tough decisions to be made given the quality we have across both Super League and the NRL and that’s never easy, but I am confident that the 24 selected will give us the best chance of winning this series.

“The return of The Ashes has been a long time coming and we now have the chance to face off against the Kangaroos and look to make history by being the first English side to win The Ashes in over 50 years.

“We already have two sold out venues in Everton and Headingley and I’m sure the atmosphere at Wembley in less than two weeks time will be electric.”

England Ashes squad: John Bateman (North Queensland Cowboys), AJ Brimson (Gold Coast Titans), Joe Burgess (Hull KR), Daryl Clark (St Helens), Herbie Farnworth (Dolphins), Ethan Havard (Wigan Warriors), Morgan Knowles (St Helens), Matty Lees (St Helens), Mikey Lewis (Hull KR), Jez Litten (Hull KR), Mike McMeeken (Wakefield Trinity), Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos), Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos), Tom Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity), Kai Pearce-Paul (Newcastle Knights), Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors), Morgan Smithies (Canberra Raiders), Owen Trout (Leigh Leopards), Alex Walmsley (St Helens), Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors), Kallum Watkins (Leeds Rhinos), Jack Welsby (St Helens), George Williams (Warrington Wolves), Dom Young (Newcastle Knights).