England will don a limited edition poppy kit in the third Ashes Test against Australia at Headingley on November 8 to mark Remembrance weekend.

For the first two Tests in the Ashes, at Wembley and Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium, Shaun Wane’s side will line up in the same kit as the one they won last year’s series against Samoa in.

But to honour the service and sacrifice of the Armed Forces ahead of this year’s Remembrance commemorations, kit suppliers OXEN have created a new kit for the last Test.

The shirt combines England‘s traditional red with poppy detailing and a navy blue trim, with £5 from every poppy shirt sold to be donated to the Royal British Legion to aid their work with the Armed Forces community.

It’s not the first time England have donned a poppy-inspired shirt, doing so back in 2018 against New Zealand, though on that occasion the shirt remained primarily white as opposed to the red we’ll see next month,.

England release limited edition Ashes shirt as significance explained

As this autumn’s Ashes Series concludes in Leeds, Remembrance Day will be just three days away.

Head coach Wane said: “Rugby league has deep roots in our communities, many of which have a proud history of military service.

“This shirt is a symbol of unity, respect and remembrance – values that sit at the heart of both the sport and the Armed Forces.

“We’re proud to support the Royal British Legion to deliver their incredible work.”

England’s new ‘poppy’ shirt for the Third Ashes Test – Image credit: OXEN Sports/RFL

Priced at £54.99 for adults and £39.99 for children, the new kit is on sale now – with both shorts and socks also able to purchase; the shorts are priced at £28.99/£24.99, with socks available for £12.00/£10.00.

England skipper George Williams added: “Pulling on an England shirt always means a lot, but this one carries extra significance.

“It’s a chance for us to remember those who gave everything and to represent them with pride when we take the field at Headingley.”