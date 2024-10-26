England predicted team v Samoa includes huge half-back call and NRL stars

Shaun Wane has confirmed his 24-man squad for the upcoming Test series against Samoa, and it’s littered with NRL and Super League talent.

NRL superstars Dom Young and Herbie Farnworth are arguably the headline selections, as they return to the England squad for the first time since the World Cup. Young’s Roosters teammate, Victor Radley is also named in the squad, as are Newcastle Knights Kai Pearce-Paul and Huddersfield Giants-bound Tom Burgess, who complete the contingent from down under.

As you would expect, the bulk of the squad comes from the Super League, and some of the best talent in the league have made the side. Grand Finalists Mikey Lewis, Harry Smith, Liam Marshall, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba and Ethan Havard are all named, as are Dream Team members Matty Ashton and Danny Walker.

George Williams will once again lead the side.

But how will they line up for the opening Test against Samoa? Here is our best bet at the predicted team for the clash in Wigan.

1. Jack Welsby

St Helens man Jack Welsby hit the ground running on his return to full fitness, and that should see him keep his spot as Shaun Wane’s starting fullback. Welsby is a key part of this England squad, both in terms of quality and also leadership; as he captained them to two wins against Tonga last year.

The 23-year-old already has nine caps to his name, and he will surely add to that tally this series.

2. Dom Young

Returning to the England side for the first time since the World Cup in dazzling Sydney Roosters back Dom Young. The Dewsbury-native has been one of the premier wingers in the NRL for the past two seasons and boasts an impressive haul of 63 tries in 73 appearances down under.

Young was also the focal point of England’s side in the 2022 World Cup, and will likely play a key role in Wane’s team against Samoa.

3. Herbie Farnworth

Fellow World Cup hero Herbie Farnworth should also make his return to the squad later this month. The Dolphins man has once again been in sensational form Down Under, and was fully deserving of his spot in the Dally M Team of the Year. The Burnley-native only has four caps to his name at the time of writing, but should be a key member of the England side in this series.

4. Harry Newman

Something about playing for England brings the best out of Harry Newman. The Leeds Rhinos ace cemented his spot during the Tonga series last year, and also impressed in the mid-year clash with France; but he knows he will need a big showing again to retain his spot in Wane’s long-term plans.

Again, there is something about playing for England that brings the best out of him, and with an extended break from action, he could be a more refreshed player than we saw in 2024.

ENGLAND: England squad announcement winners and losers as Wigan Warriors trio make cut but Hull KR duo miss out

5. Matty Ashton

Warrington Wolves man Matty Ashton is in electric form heading into this Samoa series, and he should keep his spot on the wing. He has quickly become the focal point of the Warrington Wolves attack this season, with an impressive tally of 21 tries to his name; but he also has a really impressive all-court game.

Ashton also hit top form on England duty last year against Tonga, notching three tries in his two outings, and you imagine he will be up to his old tricks this year too.

6. George Williams

Leading the side out from number six will be George Williams. Wane’s General has been in stellar form for Warrington this season and should add a sprinkling of stardust to the side, but importantly he will add so much experience to the squad with 18 caps to his name for both England (17) and Great Britain (1).

This Test experience could be crucial against a star-studded Samoan outfit and could help get England over the line.

7. Harry Smith

A huge call now, as Harry Smith pips Man of Steel Mikey Lewis to the starting team. The Wigan Warriors ace is Wane’s preferred half-back alongside Williams, and he is quickly proving to be the ultimate big-game player too.

Smith has four caps to his name to date but was influential in the whitewash over Tonga as he picked up Player of the Series.

8. Ethan Havard

Shaun Wane has picked a very pack-dominated squad, but Wigan Warriors youngster Ethan Havard could be in line to start against Samoa. The 23-year-old has only played for England in 2023’s mid-year Test against France, but his form in Cherry and White in the latter stage of the season shows he can be called upon in big games.

He faces stern competition for a spot, but if he plays well he could be Wane’s locked-in prop for the future.

9. Daryl Clark

Just edging out Dream Team member Danny Walker is St Helens hooker Daryl Clark. The St Helens mas Wane’s go-to option at nine last year, and played a huge role in the whitewash.

He is also another experienced head within the squad, with 13 senior caps to his for both England (11) and Great Britain (2), and this again will be important to the squad this time around.

10. Matty Lees

With Luke Thompson suspended for the opening Test, Matty Lees is in line to feature in the starting 13. The St Helens man has been one of the most consistent players in Super League for some time now, and was crucial in keeping St Helens competitive this season despite their injury issues.

He has won six caps for England at the time of writing, but he still adds some decent big-game experience with four Grand Finals under his belt.

SUPER LEAGUE TRANSFERS: Leigh Leopards swoop for Championship forward who becomes eighth new addition for 2025

11. Kai Pearce-Paul

Newcastle Knights man Kai Pearce-Paul is another returning man after missing the Tonga series, but he should come straight into the back-row. The former Wigan Warriors man has excelled since making the move Down Under and made 22 appearances in his maiden NRL campaign.

Still only 23, Pearce-Paul will be keen to cement his spot in the starting side with a solid performance against Samoa.

12. John Bateman

Joining Pearce-Paul in the back-row will likely be John Bateman. The returning Wests Tigers man did a decent job for Warrington this year following his mid-season move, but he has been one of Wane’s key players during his tenure as England coach.

He also brings so much valuable experience to the team, with 28 caps for both England (24) and Great Britain (4) to his name, and he will likely be a member of the leadership group this series.

13. Victor Radley

Rounding off the starting 13 is Sydney Roosters man Victor Radley. The Sydney-native has been a mainstay in the England side since his debut in the World Cup, and he brings so much quality and experience to the squad this time around.

He has had his injury problems this season, notably concussion issues, but when on top form he is one of the best loose forwards in the NRL and will be a solid option for Wane against Samoa.

Bench: Mikey Lewis, Tom Burgess, Mike McMeeken, Junior Nsemba.

LRL EXCLUSIVE: Shaun Wane explains Chris Hill call-up and defends Elliot Minchella omission for England