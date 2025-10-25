Following England’s 26-6 defeat to Australia in Test One of the Ashes series, here is how we scored Shaun Wane’s side from Wembley.

Jack Welsby – 4

Was pretty tidy in the opening 40, but endured a tough time of it in the second. Got caught out of position for both of Angus Crichton’s tries after the break, which took Australia well clear come the full-time whistle. Also came off second-best in his positional head-to-head with Reece Walsh.

Dom Young – 7

Always looked like breaking away when given the ball in space, and backed that up with some gritty carries in backfield to get his side back into shape.

Herbie Farnworth – 7

Grew into the game as it went on and quickly became a focal point for his side in attack. Combined well with Young outside him too,

Jake Wardle – 5

Looked like a handful in the first-half, but was then well-managed by the Kangaroos’ defence in the second. His missed chance in the first-half will give Wane sleepless nights, though.

Tom Johnstone – 6

Didn’t really put a foot wrong. Found himself targeted by Nathan Cleary’s wicked kicks, but dealt with them well in the air and managed to get England out of trouble upon his landing.

George Williams – 6

There was a lot of pressure on his shoulders today, but he did a pretty good job all told. A lot of the good things about England’s performance had his fingerprints on them.

Mikey Lewis – 5

Again, started the game pretty well but just dropped off come the second 40. It might be to do with his new role at seven, but he just didn’t seem to have his usual freedom to attack.

Ethan Havard – 5

Threw himself into tackles during his first stint, but was starved of meaningful minutes.

Daryl Clark – 6

Did the basics well in his first stint and got England’s one and only try of the day upon his return.

Matty Lees – 6

Industrious effort on both sides of the ball, and always willing to put in the hard yards.

John Bateman – 6

One of the standout performers at the half-time break, but didn’t quite have the same impact in the second-half. Still, answered some of the questions hanging over him.

Kai Pearce-Paul – 7

Hit the ground running in the first-half, and carried on from there. Led from the front in defence early on, and became more of a presence in attack as the game went on. Always found himself open for a carry.

Morgan Knowles – 6

Will be frustrated by a few attacking errors, but put his body on the line in defence and stood up to the imposing Aussie pack. That role as the ball-playing 13 isn’t his usual job, and it

Bench:

Jez Litten – 5

Nailed a pinpoint 40-20 to give England a lifeline back in the contest, but overall a quiet day.

Alex Walmsley – 6

Trucked hard through the middle and got England some go-forward as a result. A nice return to the Test arena all told.

Owen Trout – 5

Good to see him get rewarded with a Test debut after a strong year, but was kept pretty quiet by the Aussie pack upon his entry to the field.

Mike McMeeken – 6

Again, added some nice impact upon his entry to the pitch and got England on the front-foot. Got himself pretty close to a score too.