England player ratings as stars score four after woeful collapse

England’s World Cup hopes are over after a collapse in their victory over Papua New Guinea. Brian McDermott’s side needed a big score to have any hope of qualification. However, a 34-12 win was simply not enough.

Here are the player ratings.

AJ Brimson – 7: A key player in an excellent opening quarter, but faded after that.

Dom Young – 5: Got another try but will feel he should have had another, couldn’t provide the big carries needed in the second-half.

Hugo Savala – 4: A recurring theme, started well, but fell off a cliff and came up with several errors.

Herbie Farnworth – 6: Showed his class at times but not enough.

Matty Ashton – 6: Took his try well but came up with two handling errors and two penalties conceded. Top metre maker.

George Williams – 5: Was outstanding in the opening quarter but didn’t get a grip of the team after that and as captain, has to take responsibility for that.

Harry Smith – 5: Again, excellent to begin with but completely lost his way.

Max King – 6: Did well but arguably started the overplaying with a needless offload on tackle one metres from the line.

Jez Litten – 6: Distributed cleanly without doing anything spectacular.

Luke Thompson – 6: Did a decent job to begin the game with.

Kai Pearce-Paul – 6: One of England’s best on a miserable night. Lovely offload for Harry Smith’s try and made a stack of metres, but at fault for one of the tries.

Junior Nsemba – 4: Has not had a good tournament. Struggled to hurt teams. Subbed off again.

Morgan Knowles – 8: Outstanding. England’s outstanding performer of the night.

Sam Walters – 6: Big metres and topped the tackle count. Did a good job but made two errors so drops a mark.

Ethan Havard – 5: Didn’t have the impact the other forwards did.

Kallum Watkins – 5: Came on and made an early error.

Mikey Lewis – 6: George Williams on the attack in England’s win over Papua New Guinea.