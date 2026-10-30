England player ratings as stars score four after woeful collapse

George Williams on the attack in England's win over Papua New Guinea.

George Williams on the attack in England's win over Papua New Guinea.

England’s World Cup hopes are over after a collapse in their victory over Papua New Guinea. Brian McDermott’s side needed a big score to have any hope of qualification. However, a 34-12 win was simply not enough.

Here are the player ratings.

AJ Brimson – 7: A key player in an excellent opening quarter, but faded after that.

Dom Young – 5: Got another try but will feel he should have had another, couldn’t provide the big carries needed in the second-half.

Hugo Savala – 4: A recurring theme, started well, but fell off a cliff and came up with several errors.

Herbie Farnworth – 6: Showed his class at times but not enough.

Matty Ashton – 6: Took his try well but came up with two handling errors and two penalties conceded. Top metre maker.

George Williams – 5: Was outstanding in the opening quarter but didn’t get a grip of the team after that and as captain, has to take responsibility for that.

Harry Smith – 5: Again, excellent to begin with but completely lost his way.

Max King – 6: Did well but arguably started the overplaying with a needless offload on tackle one metres from the line.

Jez Litten – 6: Distributed cleanly without doing anything spectacular.

Luke Thompson – 6: Did a decent job to begin the game with.

Kai Pearce-Paul – 6: One of England’s best on a miserable night. Lovely offload for Harry Smith’s try and made a stack of metres, but at fault for one of the tries.

Junior Nsemba – 4: Has not had a good tournament. Struggled to hurt teams. Subbed off again.

Morgan Knowles – 8: Outstanding. England’s outstanding performer of the night.

Sam Walters – 6: Big metres and topped the tackle count. Did a good job but made two errors so drops a mark.

Ethan Havard – 5: Didn’t have the impact the other forwards did.

Kallum Watkins – 5: Came on and made an early error.

Mikey Lewis – 6: George Williams on the attack in England’s win over Papua New Guinea.

International Rugby League World Cup

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