Canberra Raiders forward Matty Nicholson’s promising debut NRL season has suffered a major setback, with the English recruit ruled out for up to 12 weeks following a serious leg injury sustained in the Raiders’ round 10 loss to the Canterbury Bulldogs.

The 21-year-old second-rower, who has quickly made a name for himself in the Raiders’ pack, fractured his fibula and suffered a syndesmosis injury to his ankle late in the match.

The young prospect limped off in the final minute, capping off a disappointing collapse for Canberra, who had led 20-0 before falling 32-20 at home.

“Nicholson will undergo surgery,” the club said in a statement. “And he will miss around 12 weeks of action.”

The estimated timeline on recovery suggests Nicholson’s return could come as early as August – possibly in time for round 22 against the St George Dragons or Round 23 against the Manly Sea Eagles.

Scans reveal worst case for Matty Nicholson – he will undergo surgery on a fibula fracture & high grade syndesmosis injury. Raiders expect him to miss around 12 weeks – surgery to stabilise fracture with plate & syndesmosis with synthetic tightrope/cord. pic.twitter.com/gpmMva7ufE — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) May 13, 2025

This means if his rehabilitation goes well, we could see the Englishman back in full swing for the NRL finals – should the Green Machine continue their run of good form and secure their spot in the top-eight.

Nicholson, who hails from Halifax, joined the Raiders from English Super League club Warrington Wolves, coached by NRL legend Sam Burgess, at the start of the 2025 season.

The back-rower wasted little time making an impact in Australia’s capital. Nicholson stood out with his aggressive running, while his ability to find the white line earned him five tries in nine games – quickly becoming a Canberra favourite.

The Wire man burst onto the NRL scene with a double against the Brisbane Broncos in round two, assisting the Raiders in an upset win that began the resurrection of Ricky Stuart’s side.

Canberra was expected to struggle this year but has climbed to fourth on the ladder with a 7-3 record.

Fellow second-rower Hudson Young has been a stand-out for the Raiders this year – coupled then with Nicholson’s energetic play – has made Canberra’s edges one of the most damaging attacking forces over the first third of the NRL 2025 season.

The injury is not only a blow for Canberra’s title campaign but also a concern for England head coach Shaun Wane.

Nicholson was seen as a strong contender for the end-of-season Ashes series against Australia, having already earned two caps with England during his stint with Warrington.

With the Brit sidelined for several months, Zac Hosking is expected to step into the starting role on the right edge.

The Raiders have a scheduled bye in round 24, which might be used to assist in Nicholson’s return by giving the club flexibility in managing his comeback.

Despite the setback, Canberra remains optimistic. However, coming into Origin season, the Raiders’ depth will be tested.

Nicholson’s recovery will be closely watched by both club and country, with hopes high that the young Englishman can make a full recovery in time for the back-end of the season.