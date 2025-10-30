England name 19-man squad for second Ashes Test with three changes and huge Jack Welsby call made

England head coach Shaun Wane has named his wider 19-man squad for Test Two of the Ashes, with three changes made for the clash in Liverpool.

Wane’s side head to the Hill Dickinson Stadium in must-win territory if they want to keep the series alive, following their 26-6 defeat at Wembley last time out.

His changes also come amid a brutal reflection of that defeat in the Capital, where he claimed his side didn’t make it a ‘real Test match’.

Shaun Wane makes three changes to England squad

Wane’s changes come in the form of Wigan Warriors half-back Harry Smith, Leeds Rhinos forward Kallum Watkins and Canberra Raiders ace Morgan Smithies, who come in for Jack Welsby, Ethan Havard and John Bateman respectively.

Commenting on his squad, Wane said: “I needed to make some changes to the side that lost last week at Wembley and I have done that.

“The beauty of having such a strong squad is that we are bringing some really talented players into the side ahead of this weekend’s game, but the fact remains we simply need to be better this time around.

“I want us to show the very best of us, play at the level I know we can and ultimately level this Ashes Series.

“We are heading to a sold-out Hill Dickinson Stadium at Everton and I have no doubt the English supporters will get behind the team and be that 18th man for us on Saturday afternoon.”

England squad for second Ashes Test in full

AJ Brimson, Daryl Clark, Herbie Farnworth, Tom Johnstone, Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees, Mikey Lewis, Jez Litten, Mike McMeeken, Mikolaj Oledzki, Kai Pearce-Paul, Harry Smith, Morgan Smithies, Owen Trout, Alex Walmsley, Jake Wardle, Kallum Watkins, George Williams, Dom Young.

