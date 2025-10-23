England head coach Shaun Wane has named his squad for Saturday’s Ashes opener against Australia – with Wigan Warriors scrum-half Harry Smith the most notable absentee.

Smith was widely assumed to be in a direct battle with Mikey Lewis to partner George Williams at Wembley on Saturday afternoon. However, he has been left out which would strongly hint at Lewis being given the nod to feature in the national stadium.

Smith is one of five players that drop out of the 19, with Leeds Rhinos duo Kallum Watkins and Harry Newman also among the unfortunate group to miss out.

Canberra Raiders forward Morgan Smithies is another surprise omission, with Hull KR winger Joe Burgess the other player from the 24 that has not made the Wembley squad.

But it is the news of Smith missing out which will rank as the biggest surprise.

Wane said: “I’m delighted to name our 19 for the opening Ashes Test against Australia this Saturday at Wembley.

“We have a fantastic squad and whittling it down for the first Ashes Test match in 22 years wasn’t easy, but I am confident the players selected can challenge the Kangaroos this weekend.

“We’ve had two fantastic weeks in camp preparing and we are now in touching distance of what will be an historic fixture under the Wembley arch.

“I hope the English supporters turn out loud and proud and those that haven’t got their tickets yet join us at Wembley!”

England 19-man squad: John Bateman, AJ Brimson, Daryl Clark, Herbie Farnworth, Ethan Havard, Tom Johnstone, Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees, Mikey Lewis, Jez Litten, Mike McMeeken, Mikolaj Oledzki, Kai Pearce-Paul, Owen Trout, Alex Walmsley, Jake Wardle, Jack Welsby, George Williams, Dom Young.

