England will not play a mid-season international going into this year’s eagerly-anticipated Ashes series: and Shaun Wane insists he believes his side do not need it.

The national side will host Australia in a huge three-match series this autumn for the first time in over 20 years, dating back to 2003.

But for the first time in a number of years – and ahead of the most important series England have played for years – there will be no mid-season game.

England have played either the Combined Nations All Stars or France in recent seasons, but after the disappointment of last summer’s game across the Channel, it was feared that there would be no repeat in 2025, leaving Wane’s side going a full 12 months without a game.

And that has now officially been confirmed by RL Commercial’s Rhodri Jones and Wane. However, from the perspective of the England coach, he is relaxed about it.

👉🏻 Why Headingley has been given Ashes nod as venue rationale explained

“I don’t think we need that,” he said when asked about whether or not there will be an England game this summer.

Wane then insisted that he feels that with the support of clubs, he will have more than enough time to prepare his squad without an actual game.

He added: “I’m happy with the get togethers off-feet and with the blessing of the Super League clubs and CEOs we might get a couple of two-day camps so they’re not being physically smashed up.

“There’s a lot of England methods being drilled into the players. I went to the RFL council meeting a few weeks ago and the positivity we had was fantastic. If and when we do well it won’t be an England victory: it’ll be a victory for everyone.”

READ NEXT

👉🏻 St Helens ‘make enquiries’ to Canberra Raiders enforcer for 2026

👉🏻 Salford Red Devils star bids emotional exit to club as departures continue

👉🏻 Hull KR-Wigan combined 13: Rovers have the edge but Bevan French left out

👉🏻 My Life in League: Sam Tomkins’ career story including Warrington ‘idol’