England have left Owen Trout out of their 17 for the second Ashes Test at Everton on Saturday afternoon, with Kallum Watkins handed his first international start in several years.

Shaun Wane has reshuffled his side dramatically after the nature of last weekend’s heavy loss at Wembley Stadium. Many of those changes were already known, with AJ Brimson starting at fullback in place of Jack Welsby.

The three-quarter line remains unchanged with Harry Smith and George Williams in the halves. Jez Litten starts at hooker with Daryl Clark left out completely.

The big decision was who replaced John Bateman, with many expecting Trout to step into the line-up and start at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

However, it is Watkins who has been given the nod. Mikolaj Oledzki and Morgan Smithies also come into the 17 on the bench – with Mike McMeeken getting a start in place of Ethan Havard.

England team: Brimson, Young, Farnworth, Wardle, Johnstone, Williams, Smith, McMeeken, Litten, Lees, Pearce-Paul, Watkins, Knowes. Interchange: Lewis, Walmsley, Smithies, Oledzki.

More to follow.