The Papua New Guinea Chiefs’ recruitment drive is showing no signs of slowing down, with two international stars agreeing moves ahead of their entry into the NRL in 2028.

Willie Peters’ side have already signed big names like Jarome Luai, Brian To’o and Joey Manu ahead of their inaugural season, but have further strengthened their ranks with the additions of England international AJ Brimson and Kangaroos ace Hudson Young.

Versatile back Brimson, 28, has put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the Chiefs, while back-row forward Young, also 28, has signed a two-year deal.

PNG Chiefs secure double signing as recruitment drive continues

Brimson’s move to PNG will see him end a near-decade stint at the Gold Coast Titans, after making his NRL debut for the side back in 2018. Since then, he has notched 157 NRL appearances.

His form also saw him whisked onto the representative stage, featuring four times for Queensland in State of Origin, winning two series’ in the process, and also win five Test caps for England. Most recently, he featured three times for Brian McDermott’s side during the 2026 World Cup.

The move also comes after the Titans granted Brimson early release from his contract.

On the signing of Brimson, PNG Chiefs CEO, Lorna McPherson, said: “We’re delighted to have signed AJ ahead of the 2028 season and we can’t wait to welcome him and his family to the club.

“AJ is a professional who understands what it takes to perform at the highest level and contribute to a team and has done so right throughout his career.

“He has a great opportunity to become an important part of the PNG Chiefs’ story – not only what he will achieve on the field but also the role model and example he will set for young Papua New Guineans in how he carries himself.”

PNG general manager of football, Michael Chammas, added: “It’s clear that AJ is an explosive athlete with terrific game awareness, and we firmly believe that his best football is still ahead of him,” he said.

“He has achieved great success at club, state and international level already in his career, and we have no doubt that his attacking strengths and ability to read a game will add further x-factor to our team moving forward.”

“AJ is an outstanding player who brings a great level of experience,” PNG Chiefs head coach Peters continued.

“He has a genuine ability to break a game open along with excellent support play and will be a key player for us in the way which we’re wanting to attack the game.

“AJ will be a great addition to our team, and we look forward to seeing him achieve tremendous success in a PNG Chiefs jersey.”

Young’s move also sees him end a long stint with his current employers, Canberra Raiders, for whom he made his NRL debut back in 2019. In that time, he has tallied 155 first grade appearances for the capital outfit, and also helped them win a minor Premiership back in 2025.

Like Brimson, his form has also taken him to the representative stage, with nine New South Wales appearances to his name at State of Origin level, winning two series titles as well, while also winning six Test caps for the Kangaroos.

On an individual level, he was also named Dally M Second-Rower of the Year in 2025.

“Hudson brings experience, character and a level of competitiveness that will be a great asset for the PNG Chiefs – both on and off the field,” McPherson said of Young.

“He has achieved tremendous individual and team success at the highest level, and we believe his influence will extend beyond what he does on the field.

“Hudson has an opportunity to shape the culture and standards of our club in the way he carries himself and make our team competitive from our very first game.

“We’re naturally delighted to welcome him to the club, and we look forward to him helping lead our forward pack and team in 2028 and beyond.”

Chammas added: “Hudson is without doubt one of the premier forwards in the competition and we’re extremely pleased to have him want to join the PNG Chiefs.

“Hudson is a player that every club would like to have – he is tough, competitive, incredibly consistent and brings an edge that lifts those around him.

“We wish Hudson all the best with the Raiders this upcoming season.”

Commenting further, head coach Peters said: “I really enjoyed working with Hudson during my time in Kangaroos camp last year and can’t wait to see him continue his career in a PNG Chiefs jersey.

“Hudson plays with an aggressive style which I have no doubt the people of Papua New Guinea will love to see. He will be an important leader in our group, and I look forward to working with him in season 2028 and beyond.”