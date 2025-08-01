England coach Shaun Wane faces a nervous wait to discover the fitness of one of his key stars after Herbie Farnworth picked up a suspected serious injury on Friday.

Farnworth appeared to be in real pain after pulling up and clutching his hamstring when making a break for the Dolphins during their clash against the Warriors.

He had already scored for Kristian Woolf’s side on the night and appeared destined to be on course to score his second try in the first half before suddenly stopping and hitting the ground.

Farnworth then had to be helped from the field by the Dolphins’ medical staff, with fears of a serious injury to his hamstring clear.

He will now have to go for scans to determine the severity of any blow but it appears likely that his season in the NRL could well be over.

With 12 weeks to go until the opening Test of the Ashes at Wembley Stadium, it is certainly not certain Farnworth would miss any game-time for England. In fact, barring a serious tear, he would likely be fit for the first game against the Kangaroos.

But he may now go into the series without any match fitness or game-time behind him if his league season for the Dolphins is over.

Farnworth has established himself as arguably the best centre in the NRL this season with his form at club level.

But the Dolphins’ push for the NRL play-offs now has to continue without one of their most influential players.

