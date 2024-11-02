Wigan Warriors duo Junior Nsemba and Liam Marshall are set to earn their first official Test caps and be included in Shaun Wane’s England side to face Samoa today.

Wane had insinuated in the week that there would be at least one debutant for the game at AMT Headingley. Victory for England would see them complete a 2-0 series whitewash over the Samoans.

But it now looks as though both Nsemba and Marshall will get the nod to feature, after both were presented with their test caps in camp on Friday evening.

Nsemba and Marshall’s families were in attendance to do the honours and hand the players their caps: with a further hint as to who the pair could replace this weekend, too.

It’s already highly likely that Marshall comes in for Dom Young given how the Sydney Roosters winger has dropped out of the 19-man squad, with Matty Ashton retaining his place on the wing.

Nsemba was given the number 12 shirt – which was worn by Kai Pearce-Paul in last weekend’s game at Wigan. That could well hint at one current Warriors player replacing a former team-mate in the England team, with John Bateman retaining his spot in the back row.

Marshall and Nsemba have both enjoyed stellar years at club level for the reigning Super League champions. Nsemba has emerged as one of the breakout stars in the world game, while Marshall has been one of the competition’s most consistent players.

And both will now get their chance to represent their country in an official Test match, it seems.

