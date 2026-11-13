England create history to defend Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup

England’s wheelchair rugby league team created history after successfully defending the Rugby League World Cup with a thrilling 50-38 victory over France.

Tom Coyd’s side travelled to Australia as defending champions after a dramatic four-point win over France in Manchester four years ago. And they were able to complete that defence courtesy of victory in another classic against their old foe in the wheelchair discipline.

It means that England’s wheelchair side remain the standout force in the world game – with the winning margin bigger than in 2022.

England win World Cup

Joe Coyd was the star for the world champions with four magnificent tries, two of which put them into an early 10-0 lead. At that stage, it looked as though it would be a comfortable night’s work for the English.

However, the French are made of stern stuff.

They would then score four unanswered tries to establish their own commanding lead, opening up a 22-10 advantage thanks to some magnificent play.

But England then staged their own brilliant comeback and by half-time, they were ahead by six. Coyd completed his hat-trick, with Jack Brown and Rob Hawkins also crossing for tries.

At 28-22, the final was firmly in the balance. Dany Denuwelaere then scored shortly after half-time to level the contest before Hawkins responded immediately to claim his 21st try of the World Cup.

Coyd scored his fourth before a thunderous effort from Denuwelaere led to him claiming his second of the evening in Wollongong – but from there, England began to pull away.

Two tries from the outstanding Brown saw him complete his hat-trick to bring up the 50-point mark for England, and while Denuwelaere completed his own hat-trick in the final minute, it was nothing more than mere consolation.

England had enough points to ensure they would close out the game as world champions.