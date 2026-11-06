England could be STRIPPED of Test status as IRL row deepens

The Rugby Football League and the International Rugby League are to hold emergency talks – with fears England could be STRIPPED of its status as a Test match nation in a worst-case outcome.

Reports in Australia have revealed that talks between RFL CEO Ian Nolan and his IRL counterpart Troy Grant are to be scheduled this weekend to try and resolve what appears to be an escalating matter over finances.

The RFL owe around $800,000 – around £410,000 – from the last Rugby League World Cup which was held in England four years ago.

And the fallout from that now appears to be worsening.

England to potentially lost Test status

Code Sports have suggested that Nolan and Grant will have summit talks in the coming days to try and thrash out an agreement which would prevent the matter from escalating further.

That unpaid money is a rights fee which is outstanding and has been partially paid back to the IRL – but the RFL have reportedly made a decision to stop those repayments, according to the report from Code.

But that article details that should the matter not be resolved, the IRL could take the drastic decision to strip England of their formal status as a Test playing nation.

The ramifications from that could be severe. England could still play games – Tonga did something similar as an invitational 13 in 2019 when they faced Australia, due to ongoing boardroom situations.

But with a Test series against New Zealand scheduled for next autumn on English soil, it is clear no party wants the matter to escalate further than it already has.

RFL talks to take place this week

The situation with the IRL comes at a time when the RFL board have been asked to consider the framework of a deal from the NRL to invest in the game in Europe.

It has been emphasised that the IRL’s preference would be to work out a ‘favourable outcome’ and continue the quest to try and grow the sport in the northern hemisphere.

But with part of that rights fee from 2022 still outstanding and waiting to be repaid, the IRL are now summoning the RFL for dramatic talks to try and reach a resolution.

It would be a significant moment should the IRL strip the RFL and England of Test status. However, all parties are clearly hopeful that will not happen.