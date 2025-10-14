England coach waxes lyrical over Leigh star as ‘tough’ call with omitted Leopards ace revealed

England boss Shaun Wane lauded Leigh star Owen Trout following the forward’s inclusion in his Ashes squad, before revealing a ‘pretty tough’ phone call with Leopards team-mate Robbie Mulhern who has been omitted.

Trout – who joined Leigh from Huddersfield Giants ahead of the 2024 campaign – was among the Leopards’ standout players this year.

Featuring 31 times across all competitions, the Yorkshireman helped Adrian Lam’s side to a third-place finish: with that their highest-ever placing in Super League.

He is yet to make his international bow, but was named in Wane‘s extended 32-man squad earlier this year, and has now made the cut for the final 24.

‘I’ve been very impressed with Owen. He’s a very, very good player’

Born in Wakefield, Trout’s career so far has brought over 100 Super League appearances between Leeds Rhinos, Huddersfield and Leigh.

He will turn 26 later this week, and having named him in his squad for this autumn’s three-Test Ashes Series against the Kangaroos, Wane had nothing but praise for the versatile forward – who can slot into both the front and back rows.

Speaking at Monday afternoon’s press conference, the England head coach said: “I’ve been very impressed with Owen, he’s a very, very good player.

“He’s a talent, he’s confrontational, he’s got good leg speed and his effort areas are up there with any of the best front-rowers.

“When I had my phone call with him, he was very happy to be in the squad.

“He wasn’t expecting it, unbelievably, but he’s a talent.

“He’s a good lad round the team and if I need to lean on him in any game, I know I can do that.”

‘I do care for these players and that phone call to Robbie was particularly tough, because I do like him’

Trout’s fellow Leopards Robbie Mulhern and Umyla Hanley had also both hoped to feature, but neither made the cut.

Mulhern – who will turn 31 later this month – was handed his second and most recent England cap by Wane off the bench against Tonga back in 2023, and is among 17 Super League players who have been cut from the initial 32-man squad released in June.

Wane detailed: “Robbie has been good, and I’ve had conversations with Umyla.

“There were lots of players with a look-in.

“I don’t say this lightly, yesterday (Sunday) was a really tough, long day. Making a call to a player and delivering bad news is not easy for me, some of you might think it is, but it’s not.

“I do care for these players and that phone call to Robbie was particularly tough, because I do like him.

“But I’m the head coach and I’ve made the decision. As I said, it was a really hard day.”