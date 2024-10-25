Two surprise omissions in England 19-man squad for first Samoa Test

England coach Shaun Wane has named his 19-man squad ahead of their first Test of the series against Samoa on Sunday.

Wane’s side host Ben Gardiner’s Samoans in the first of a two-match Test series at the Brick Community Stadium in Wigan on Sunday, 2:30pm kick-off.

And on Friday afternoon, Wane named his 19-man squad for the first Test, trimming his side down from the 24-man squad he selected ahead of the players arriving in England camp.

The players to not be involved in the first Test match are Chris Hill, Morgan Smithies, Danny Walker and Liam Marshall, whilst prop Luke Thompson is sidelined due to the one-match ban he picked up in Wigan’s win over Hull KR in the Super League Grand Final earlier this month.

It’s probably fair to say the two surprise omissions are Hill and Smithies.

Hill, who has just signed a one-year with Salford Red Devils for 2025, has won 41 international caps in total for Great Britain and England, representing his country in the last three World Cups.

Smithies, meanwhile, has enjoyed an impressive maiden season in the NRL with Canberra Raiders, making 24 appearances for the Australian capital club.

Danny Walker’s omission probably drops a hint that Wane is going to go with Daryl Clark playing 80 minutes, although Victor Radley and Morgan Knowles can cover if Clark gets taken off. It may also drop a strong hint that Mikey Lewis could take a spot on the bench to provide utility options for Jack Welsby, Harry Smith and George Williams.

Wigan Warriors winger Liam Marshall has yet to make his international debut but was called up by England boss Wane for the upcoming series, although it looks like Matty Ashton and Dom Young will be on the wings for the first Test.

England 19-man squad to face Samoa in first Test: Matty Ashton, John Bateman, Tom Burgess, Ben Currie, Daryl Clark, Herbie Farnworth, Ethan Havard, Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees, Mikey Lewis, Mike McMeeken, Harry Newman, Junior Nsemba, Kai Pearce-Paul, Victor Radley, Harry Smith, Jack Welsby, George Williams, Dom Young.

ENGLAND V SAMOA BUILD UP

