England coach reveals team changes for second Ashes Test as major overhaul hinted

England boss Shaun Wane has confirmed he will make changes to his side for this weekend’s second Ashes Test, revealing that he expects to bring between two and four players in.

Saturday saw England well beaten by Australia in the opening game of this autumn’s three-Test series, losing 26-6.

The Kangaroos’ 26 points came unanswered, including 18 in the second half, with St Helens hooker Daryl Clark scoring the hosts’ only try at Wembley late on.

There has been plenty of backlash following that defeat, with calls for wholesale changes as England head to Merseyside this weekend, with the second Test at Everton FC’s Hill Dickinson Stadium.

And while we’ll have to wait until Saturday to see exactly who is in and who is out of Wane’s team, he has confirmed there will be alterations.

Speaking to the media on Monday at England’s training base in Manchester, Wane shared his thoughts.

The national team’s head coach said: “It’s a really good 24-man squad we’ve got. There are lots of players that could have played last week (and didn’t), and they’re all going to be in contention for selection this week as well.

“Yes, (there will be changes), a few. I’m going to be seeing the coaches again shortly, and we’re going to look into what we need to do to make sure the team will be a lot more equipped.

“It’s not easy trying to find that blend. At the end of the day, I want a team to go out on Saturday and for it to look like a proper Test match.

“It didn’t look like a Test match to me (at Wembley). It wasn’t physical, they were better in many areas. This week has to look like a real Test match and we need to give a better account of ourselves.

“Whether I make two or four changes, I’m not sure yet.”

