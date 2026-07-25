England coach must ‘believe’ in Jake Trueman after latest Wakefield Trinity masterclass

Wakefield Trinity head coach Daryl Powell has called for England head coach Brian McDermott to ‘believe’ in Jake Trueman, as the half-back’s World Cup hopes continue to strengthen.

The 27-year-old was recently included in an extended 38-man squad by the England boss, but faces stern competition from the likes of captain George Williams, reigning Man of Steel and current front-runner Jake Connor, Harry Smith and Mikey Lewis for a spot in the final group for this autumn’s showpiece event in the Southern Hemisphere.

Of that cohort, Trueman is the sole uncapped player.

‘He can do it for sure’

However, he has also been in arguably career-best form for the Trin in 2026, notching 22 appearances in all competitions and playing a prominent role in their recent run of six wins from their past seven outings.

That form was more than reflected during his Man of the Match display in Wakefield’s rampant 52-14 win over Castleford Tigers, which has only pushed his England credentials further, and Powell believes he can take that next step to Test level.

“There’s a few that would say their player is (the best half-back in Super League),” the Trin boss told Sky Sports. “Jake Connor has been phenomenal all year, Harry Smith’s been unbelievable at Wigan, and there’s others as well.

“He’s (Trueman) playing at the top of his game at the moment. I’ve always thought he could play international rugby league from the very first moment I saw him at Castleford years ago. He scored a hat-trick on his debut against Wigan!

“He just needs to believe,” Powell continued. “And needs Brian McDermott to believe in him as well; but he can do it. He can do it for sure.”

‘A bit of a statement of what we’re capable of’

While Trueman’s display was the pick of the bunch, Wakefield delivered yet another sign of their genuine title credentials in the stunning victory over their bitter rivals.

After being reduced to 12 men following Matty Storton’s red card and trailing 10-6 after 30 minutes, the Trin notched a run of eight unanswered tries to run away with the points at the DIY Kitchens Stadium, which takes them up to second in the table.

“We got in front at half-time, but the boys were unbelievable in the second-half,” said Powell. “Jake just dominated the game with everything he did, and at times it looked like we had the extra man; that takes a fair bit of doing.

“That has to be super pleasing and a bit of a statement of what we’re capable of; going down to 12 for so long and being able to handle it.

“It takes some doing, but I thought we started the second-half in such a positive vein. We went and challenged kicks on everything, and I just thought it was a great effort.”

“We’ll just keep ticking along, doing our jobs and staying consistent,” he added. “We’ve got a tough away trip at Catalans next week, but we’ve got to keep doing what we’re doing and not get carried away.

“But we should be excited as a team. We’re playing some smart stuff and the boys are in tune with one another. As a coach, you have a team you can trust, which is awesome.”

Wakefield now head into a tough block of fixtures, though, with a trip to Catalans Dragons pencilled in for round 21 before they face Leeds Rhinos, St Helens, Wigan Warriors and York Knights across the rest of September.

WATCH THE NEW EPISODE OF THE LRL PODCAST!