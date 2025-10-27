Daryl Clark’s 76th minute try at Wembley on Saturday afternoon counted for little, but it spared England the embarrassment of being nilled for just the fourth time ever by Australia in a Rugby League Ashes Test.

Shaun Wane’s side were thumped 26-6 by the Kangaroos under the arch in the first of this autumn’s three Tests, with Reece Walsh and Angus Crichton both notching braces in front of what was a record UK crowd for a Rugby League Ashes game.

St Helens hooker Clark grabbed the hosts’ only try of the day in the capital four minutes from time, and by then, the Test itself as a contest was long over.

But as he became the first man to score a try for England against Australia since Jermaine McGillvary in the opening game of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup, Clark also ensured this England side wouldn’t unwantedly enter a rather humbling list.

England avoid embarrassing record despite disastrous Ashes opener against Kangaroos

In rugby league, The Ashes first began in December 1908 when Australia and the Northern Union played out a 22-22 draw in London.

That first series’ three games spanned three months, and ended 3-1 to the Northern Union after victories in Newcastle and Birmingham in January and February 1909 respectively.

Over the years, the Kangaroos have faced both Great Britain and England in The Ashes too, but whatever the make-up of the UK’s representation, the Aussies have nilled them just three times – almost becoming four on Saturday in what was the 118th Rugby League Ashes Test.

The first of those nillings came under the GB name and actually brought a 0-0 scoreline in what would have been a 1929/1930 series decider.

Taking place at Station Road in Swinton, this Third Test ending in a stalemate forced a fourth game between the two nations – won 3-0 by the Lions in Rochdale 11 days later to clinch the series.

Australia then thumped the Lions 35-0 in the opening Test of the 1979 series in Brisbane, with forward Trevor Skerrett sent off in that clash. That series ended in a 3-0 whitewash win for the ‘Roos.

1990’s third Test was the third, and most recent, nilling experienced by GB during an Ashes Series.

Steve Roach was sin-binned for the Aussies at Elland Road, but it didn’t stop them from achieving a 14-0 victory, with Mal Meninga scoring a try as well as kicking a goal.

That success saw them complete a comeback, winning the series 2-1 having lost the opening Test at Wembley before edging the second at Old Trafford.

Wane’s England must now channel that spirit, trailing 1-0 in the series and seemingly with a mountain to climb if they are to win this series.

Saturday’s second Test comes at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium, with this autumn’s series rounded off at Headingley on November 8 in a clash which will either be a series decider or one which presents the ‘Roos with the chance of a 3-0 whitewash.