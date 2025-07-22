England have the prospect of potentially moving into second – or maybe even first – in the world rankings as an extra incentive on the line should they win this year’s Ashes series.

The IRL have released the latest batch of mid-season world rankings for the men’s, women’s and wheelchair games.

There is little change at present, thanks largely to the fact there has barely been any international fixtures in all three areas of the game.

But they have confirmed that ahead of a bumper calendar later this year, England’s three-match series with Australia could seriously shake up the rankings.

The Kangaroos will almost certainly remain at world number one but the long-time duo of Australia and New Zealand could be broken up at last. That is because adjustments for the Covid-19 period where little rugby league was played is now over.

That means the margin between England and New Zealand is closing fast, not least due to the fact England beat Samoa last year and the Kiwis failed to make the final of the Pacific Cup.

So, should England win the series against the Kangaroos later this year, they will go to world number two. There is even the remote prospect of England finishing the year as world number one, but they would have to win the series 3-0 with a significant margin of triumph in each game.

That is somewhat unlikely given the dominance of the Kangaroos, but England will be roared on by three huge home crowds in October and November.

The only ranking changes in the men’s game so far this year are Morocco climbing from the bottom of the rankings to 35th, after playing France in February. France remain eighth.

And Greece’s win over USA has seen the States rise from 24th to 20th, just by the virtue of the fact they played. Greece remain 15th.

In the women’s game, the gap between England and New Zealand in third and second has widened after the heavy loss for Stuart Barrow’s side in Las Vegas. USA have moved from 14th to 12th after beating Greece, who remain 8th.

And in the wheelchair game, Ireland are now comfortably ranked third after winning the recent 2025 Celtic Cup. Wales are fifth, and Scotland are sixth.

The IRL have also revealed the men’s European Championship schedule for this autumn.

Euro B: Malta v Netherlands, Netherlands v Serbia, Serbia v Malta

Euro C: Italy v Ukraine, Ukraine v Greece, Italy v Greece

Euro D: Czechia v Norway, Czechia v Germany, Germany v Norway