England are all-but out of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup: which should mean their plans for the 2030 tournament must start now.

That would, in an ideal world, involve a clear call on who the head coach will be and a calendar to take them right through the next four years – with mid and post-season games every single year.

It feels unlikely that will be the case, with the typical haste towards proactively organising the national team’s plans likely once again. But one thing that can be controlled is a clear mission to start blooding the stars of tomorrow now, so that they are fully-fledged international stars by the time 2030 rolls around.

With a mixture of youth and experience, here’s how we’re thinking England could – and perhaps even should – line up in four years.

1. Jack Welsby (29 at next World Cup)

We accept it’s likely a controversial selection given how he wasn’t first-choice this year. But Welsby is surely too talented a player not to return the form that made him a star earlier in his career at some stage. He may well need a move away from St Helens to do it, but he still won’t have hit 30 by the time the next World Cup comes around.

2. Zach Eckersley (26)

There will be so much competition on the wings by 2030. Players like Lewis Martin, Oli Pratt and as with every other position, youngsters we don’t even know about yet will be in the mix. But Eckersley will be some player in four years’ time – and a potential lock-in for one of the wing spots.

3. Herbie Farnworth (30)

The rest of the three-quarter line-up is unchanged from the team that beat Papua New Guinea. Herbie Farnworth will be its elder statesman at the age of just 30, as we go for youth across the board. Farnworth still almost certainly has his best years, and his most lucrative contracts, ahead of him.

4. Hugo Savala (28)

One of the biggest bright spots this tournament has been the form of Sydney Roosters star Hugo Savala. Still only 24, he’s going to be at the peak of his powers come 2030 and if he commits to England year in, year out, there’s no reason why he wouldn’t play.

5. Dom Young (29)

There’s no real reason to change the other winger, either – with Dom Young still incredibly young and one of the best finishers in the business. But there are BIG changes at half-back..

6. Harry Robertson (24)

We’re thinking long-term and identifying a pair who could lead England around the park for the next TWO World Cups, not just the next one. That starts with St Helens superstar Harry Robertson; it is simply unimaginable to think he wouldn’t be an England regular by 2030. He may well be lighting up the NRL.

7. Ewan Irwin (22)

Sticking with the theme of youth, Warrington Wolves superstar Ewan Irwin feels an increasingly short bet to be one of England’s half-backs across some point in the next four years. Robertson and Irwin, as pairings go, feels pretty exciting.

8. Matty Lees (32)

While there’s a youthful feel to the halves, we’re going with experience in our starting front rowers. Two men with a distinct St Helens connection take the 8 and 10 shirts, with Matty Lees an NRL star by 2030.

9. Brad O’Neill (28)

There may well be other hooking options by 2030 but right now, from what we can see, Wigan Warriors star Brad O’Neill is the overwhelming favourite to be in the nine shirt.

10. Morgan Knowles (33)

It’s hard to believe Morgan Knowles will only be 33 by the time the next World Cup arrives. That’s very good news for England; he’ll still be one of the best forwards in the world game by then, and is a short bet to still be in the England team in 2030.

11. Junior Nsemba (26)

It was a pretty tough World Cup campaign for Junior Nsemba, but he is still only 22 and still developing as a professional. He’ll be sensational in four years, and much better prepared to deal with international rugby league.

12. Kai Pearce-Paul (29)

Incredibly, Kai Pearce-Paul won’t even be 30 – and he’ll no doubt still be showing himself as one of the most dynamic and exciting back rowers in the NRL. He definitely plays if he’s available.

13. Victor Radley (32)

There are a few possible contenders to play 13 for England in four years. But we’re sticking with the man who has done the job pretty well over the last few years, with Radley one of the senior players in the pack by the time 2030 arrives.

14. George Brown (23)

Onto the bench, and with six interchanges permitted, there’s scope for some variety. 2027 will be a big year for George Brown, who has been entrusted with the number six shirt at Leeds. If he fulfils the potential many at Headingley believe he has, then he will be definitely in the England conversation.

15. Morgan Smithies (29)

His absence was keenly felt this tournament. An England side with Morgan Smithies in it somewhere is better than one without it, and he’ll be in his prime years come 2030. An easy inclusion.

16. Shea O’Connor (22)

Two fine youth prospects next – both of whom come from Wigan Warriors, and both of whom offer great utility value. Shea O’Connor has had a breakthrough 2026, and will become a pivotal figure for Matt Peet’s side in the years ahead..

17. Taylor Kerr (24)

..as will the sensational Taylor Kerr, who looks every inch a world-class superstar in waiting.

18. Matty Nicholson (27)

He wasn’t involved this year, but Canberra Raiders forward Matty Nicholson will surely get back into the conversation in the years ahead and become an increasingly difficult option to leave out by 2030.

19. Caleb Hamlin-Uele (31)

Finally, it’s a player who could have been involved this year had he not withdrawn due to injury. Caleb Hamlin-Uele now qualifies for England – and if he’s still in Super League in 2030 and still performing the way he did this year, then he’s going to be part of the plans.