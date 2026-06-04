Wakefield Trinity have confirmed the signing of St George prop Emre Guler on a long-term deal from the start of next season: with the forward signing a three-year contract.

Guler becomes the latest statement piece of business for Daryl Powell’s side going into 2027, in a transfer exclusively revealed by Love Rugby League earlier this week.

The former Canberra Raiders forward will head to West Yorkshire from the beginning of next year, and he admitted the vision sold to him by the club’s hierarchy was enough to convince him to end his NRL career and move to Super League.

“Being off contract at the end of this year, my management has been working behind the scenes talking with clubs both in Australia and the UK,” he said. “When discussions progressed with Wakefield, I saw it as a great opportunity for myself and my young family.

“Being only 28, I have gained valuable experience over the years with strong clubs playing NRL for the Canberra Raiders and St George Illawarra Dragons and saw it as the perfect time to sign a three-year deal with Wakefield.

“Wakefield are travelling very well in the Super League and after talking with Matt (Ellis), Ste (Mills) and Daryl, they showed the professionalism and growth of the club as well as their vision for the future and I am thoroughly looking forward to the move, being part of the challenges ahead, and joining a prestigious club like Wakefield Trinity.”

Guler to take Wakefield ‘to next level’

Wakefield coach Powell admitted the signing was another statement one for Trinity, as they look to become a Super League force in the years ahead.

He joins the likes of Cameron Smith and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck as confirmed signings for the club going into 2027.

Powell said: “We are delighted to sign Emre, he is a high quality addition to our squad. He is a starting middle in the NRL and fits our recruitment profile perfectly. Having spoken in depth to Emre we are super confident he will help our pack go to the next level over the coming seasons.”

Wakefield director of rugby Ste Mills echoed Powell’s sentiments – and revealed he is a player Wakefield have been pursuing for several years.

He said: “We have been looking to strengthen our 2027 pack for a number of months, and after conducting extensive research into the position, we are delighted to secure Emre’s signature. Emre fits the exact profile of player we were looking to recruit, and we cannot wait to see him in the red, white and blue next year.

“Emre is a strong, all-round middle forward who will add real quality to our pack through his ability to play big minutes, carry the ball effectively, and maintain a high defensive work rate. We have been monitoring Emre since the 2024 season and are delighted that the timing is right for him to make the move to the UK while still at a great age of 28.

“This is a significant signing for the club, and I have no doubt he will become a fans’ favourite in no time.”