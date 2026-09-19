Emre Guler’s disciplinary position explained after ‘play-off freeze’

Emre Guler faces a nervy wait to discover whether he will be free to play for Wakefield Trinity in the play-offs following his red card on Friday.

The prop was sent off for striking Owen Trout in a tackle, resulting in a red card that left his side down to 12-men for the final quarter.

Thankfully for Guler and Wakefield, it did not impact their progress to the semi-finals as they saw out the match to win 26-16, with a trip to Wigan or Leeds now on the agenda.

Before the play-offs, the Rugby Football League confirmed that all disciplinary points had been frozen for players, essentially meaning they would enter the finals series on zero points.

But crucially, any points accrued in the play-offs do count and with that, Guler is at risk of being suspended.

Players are suspended once they receive six penalty points and with that, Guler would need to received a charge of Grade D or higher to be within the threshold of a suspension.

If he did received a Grade D charge, he would miss one match as it would come with eleven disciplinary points, one fewer than the standard 12 due to being sent off in the second half of the game.

An E charge would see him suspended for two matches and therefore ruled out of the rest of the play-offs.

Wakefield and Guler will learn their fate on Monday when the Match Review Panel get together.

It would be a big blow for Daryl Powell’s side, with Guler providing big minutes from the start and quickly integrating into what was already a very good Wakefield pack.

Mike McMeeken played in the back-row against Leigh and could return to a more central position if required, alternatively, Trinity could turn to Tray Lolesio if Guler is ruled out, though he has been described as doubtful to feature due to a hamstring injury.

However, for now at least, Wakefield will simply hope they can call on the former NRL forward.