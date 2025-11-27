Papua New Guinea powerhouse makes Championship move for 2026 as destination revealed

Three-time Papua New Guinea international Emmanuel Waine has joined Championship side Oldham for 2026 having been released from the final year of his contract by Super League outfit Bradford Bulls.

Jiwaka Province native Waine – who turned 29 in October – joined Bradford ahead of the 2025 campaign from London Broncos, and penned a two-year deal with the Bulls.

His time at Odsal never saw him break into their side on a consistent basis, chalking up just eight games in their colours across all competitions in a season which saw him represent four different clubs on either loan or dual-registration.

Financially-stricken Salford were the last of those, with the Kumul featuring twice for the Red Devils in Super League at the back end of 2025.

Hunslet, London and Batley Bulldogs were the other clubs he spent time on loan/dual-registration with this year, and ahead of next season, he has landed a new permanent home in the shape of Boundary Park with Oldham.

Formerly of PNG Hunters, Waine is able to slot into the front-row, but is primarily a back-rower. He has also featured in the centres and at loose, on occasion.

The utility first arrived in the British game midway through 2023 when he joined London, going on to win the Championship title with them against all odds that year with victory in the Grand Final away against Toulouse Olympique.

As Oldham announced his signing on a one-year deal for 2026, he said: “This feels like the right move for me.

“Last year, I was with Bradford, and I feel ready for Super League – Oldham is the perfect opportunity for me to come and prove that in the Championship.

“I’m really excited to be part of this team and try to get up to Super League with Oldham – I know that is the aim, for the club and for me personally.

“I didn’t play against Oldham last year, but I was impressed with the way they played, and that gave me great confidence to sign with this club.”

Earning promotion to Super League during his time at London, Waine now has a total of 38 appearances to his name in the British game.

He has scored four tries in the process, including one at Super League level for the Broncos against Leeds Rhinos in 2024.

Roughyeds Director of Rugby Mike Ford added: “Manu offers us something different, which is his carrying of the football and the power he generates. He will bend the line backwards to get us on the front foot.

“He wanted to stay at the Bulls but they couldn’t quite fit him in on the salary cap for Super League which presented an opportunity for us to sign him.

“He is very hungry to prove that he is worth more than a one-year deal and we can’t wait to see what he can do in an Oldham shirt.”