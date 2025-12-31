Papua New Guinea star lands new club Down Under following Wigan Warriors exit

Having helped Wigan Warriors to a historic treble, Papua New Guinea international Emily Veivers has rejoined Norths Devils following her return Down Under.

24-year-old Veivers arrived at Wigan ahead of the 2025 campaign and went on to play a pivotal role in Denis Betts’ side as they scooped three major honours.

First scoring a try as the Warriors beat St Helens under the Wembley arch to lift the Women’s Challenge Cup, Veivers then recovered from an injury sustained in that final to help Betts’ side over the line to the Women’s Super League Leaders’ Shield.

And in October, she then featured off the bench in Wigan’s Women’s Super League Grand Final win over Saints at The Brick Community Stadium, sealing a historic treble at the end of a season which also saw them lift the Nines title.

That Grand Final triumph saw the Brisbane-born star end her time in England on a high, and she has now returned to familiar surroundings as she rejoins Norths Devils.

The Devils compete in Queensland’s BMD Premiership, a competition Veivers has played in previously for them as well as both Souths Logan Magpies and Brisbane Tigers.

2024 saw her feature eight times for the Devils before linking up with Wigan as she reunited with team-mate Georgia Wilson.

While Veivers was shining in cherry and white in 2025, Norths finished sixth on the ladder before falling at the first hurdle in the play-offs as they were beaten 44-6 by eventual Grand Finalists Burleigh Bears.

The Devils re-sign Veivers on the back of her involvement in the Pacific Championships with the PNG Orchids, who she has represented through Port Moresby-born mum Yvonne since the delayed 2021 Rugby League World Cup.

Having notched a try against the Cook Islands in October, Veivers – who has also emerged as the Orchids’ first-choice goal-kicker – now has nine international Test caps on her CV.

Norths announced her signing via social media, writing on Facebook: “Emily’s home!

“Following a successful stint in the UK, Emily Veivers has returned to Bishop Park for 2026!”

Veivers and the Devils begin their 2026 campaign with a trip to one of her former clubs, Brisbane Tigers, on June 6.