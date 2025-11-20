Retiring Super League star sees coaching role with NRL club confirmed

Canberra Raiders have confirmed the return of Elliott Whitehead, who will take on a coaching role at the club having now hung up his boots.

Stalwart back-rower Whitehead, a 27-time England international who also represented Great Britain on four occasions, established himself as a Raiders cult hero as he spent nine seasons donning their colours between 2016 and 2024.

The Bradford-born forward added more than 200 NRL games to his CV in the process, including an appearance in the 2019 Grand Final, which Canberra lost to Sydney Roosters.

He departed the Australian capital at the end of the 2024 campaign to end his playing career back in Super League as he re-joined Catalans, playing 13 games across all competitions for the Dragons this year and scoring a sole try against Salford Red Devils.

When Whitehead announced his retirement towards the back end of the season, reports soon circulated that he would return to Canberra ahead of 2026 and take up a coaching role with the Raiders.

And though his exact role is yet to be confirmed by the club, that has come to fruition.

Retiring Super League star Elliott Whitehead sees coaching role with NRL club confirmed

Having turned 36 in September, Whitehead hung up his boots haveling made a total of 426 career appearances at senior level, including those on the international scene between England and Great Britain.

His first-team debut for hometown club Bradford Bulls was made back in June 2009 against Wakefield Trinity. The veteran’s try against Salford for Catalans in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals this year was the 128th – and last – of his career.

Canberra topped the tree in the NRL in 2025 and were crowned Minor Premiers before losing out in the play-offs at home against Cronulla Sharks in a shock defeat.

They confirmed Whitehead’s return by posting a clip of him coaching on social media with a caption which reads: “Back in the capital 🏡”

Whitehead also reposted the clip on his own Instagram account, @elliottw1989, and simply added the caption: “Home.”