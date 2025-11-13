Released Super League star lands deal with Championship heavyweights for 2026

Winger Elliot Wallis has joined Championship heavyweights London Broncos for 2026 following his departure from Huddersfield Giants.

Hull-born Wallis spent the last two seasons as a Huddersfield player, racking up a total of 20 games for the Giants across all competitions having put pen to paper on a bumper four-year deal in West Yorkshire ahead of the 2024 campaign.

The 25-year-old though spent much of 2025 out on loan with Super League sides Leeds Rhinos – who he never registered a first-team appearance for – and Castleford Tigers.

Earlier this month, Huddersfield confirmed that he had been released from the final two years of his contract at the Accu Stadium by mutual consent.

And now, his next move has been confirmed: with London announcing his signing for 2026.

A Skirlaugh Bulls junior, Wallis has now donned a shirt for five clubs and has 60 senior appearances on his CV.

Having made his first-team bow for Hull KR back in May 2018 against Wigan Warriors, that tally of five clubs excludes Leeds as he did not play at senior level for the Rhinos during his loan stint earlier this year.

Next year, he will form part of a London side that will be favourites to dominate the Championship having been taken over by a consortium including NRL icon Darren Lockyer.

The capital club announced his signing via social media, posting: “⚡️ The London Broncos are thrilled to announce that Elliot Wallis has joined our backline for 2026! ⚡️

“A powerful and dynamic talent, Elliot brings consistent carries, impressive aerial skills, and a composed finishing touch to our backline 💥

“At just the right age to continue his growth, Elliot is set to thrive in the London colours and take his game to the next level 🔥

“Welcome to the Broncos family Elliot! 🐴🅱️⚔️”

The winger, who is of Nigerian heritage, has scored 22 tries in his 60 senior appearances to date.

York and Midlands Hurricanes are the other clubs he has represented at first-team level in his career to date alongside Hull KR, Castleford and Huddersfield