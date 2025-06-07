Hull KR captain Elliot Minchella has sent one final message to Rovers fans before today’s Challenge Cup final: insisting it is time for the players to deliver and finally secure a major trophy.

Speaking to Love Rugby League on the eve of the final, Minchella – who will lead Rovers out in a major final for the second time in less than a year – has insisted he and the players are acutely aware what a trophy would mean not only for the club, but the whole east Hull community.

Minchella, who lives locally having moved to Hull three years ago, admits he has been bowled over by the lengths Rovers fans have gone to in order to support the team: and it’s now time the players give them something to be proud of.

When asked to send a message to Hull KR fans, Minchella said: “You’ve done our bit for us all year and it’s time for us to do ours now.

“York in the semis will live with me for a long time. Walking out in that game and looking at all four sides full of Hull KR fans.. they were bonkers. Enjoy the weekend, have a good time and we’ll see you there. Hopefully we can give you a day to remember.”

Minchella also promised that he and his team-mates will continue to try and represent the local community as best as possible in the way they act.

He said: “We speak about it a lot, the east Hull mentality, what that looks like and how we want our fans to see us. I remember Willie coming in and he wanted a team based off the community and how the community in east Hull acts.

“They’re grateful for everything they’ve got but they work hard for everything they don’t have. He wanted Hull KR to represent that, and I think we’re doing that.

“We don’t stop, we don’t give up and we’ll fight until the very last second whatever happens. We’re incredibly determined to deliver something for the club and for the local community.”

And having tasted the heartbreak of defeat in the 2023 cup final, Minchella stressed that alone is enough to drive Rovers to victory against Warrington on Saturday.

“Losing at Wembley is a feeling you never want to experience more than once,” he said.

“It’s hard to describe just how bad it is. Sitting on a bus for six hours all the way back to Hull in complete silence.. Ryan Hall warned us after the semi-final what it would feel like but until you’ve been there, you’ll never know.

“That drives us. I didn’t leave the house for two days after that final in 2023. This time, we want to be out celebrating.”