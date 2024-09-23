Hull KR captain Elliot Minchella admits he is hopeful of being freed to feature in the club’s play-off semi-final next week: but insists whatever happens with the appeal against his suspension, he will still have a role to play with the squad.

Minchella and Rovers are heading to a disciplinary tribunal on Tuesday evening to contest the two-match ban handed to the forward in the aftermath of his tackle on Matt Moylan during the Robins’ win at Leigh Leopards earlier this month.

He has already served one match during last week’s win against Leeds Rhinos but Rovers are hopeful that they can successfully contest the grading of the charge to get the suspension halved, and have him available for their semi-final next weekend.

Minchella was coy to say too much on the hearing, but admitted he was hopeful of being cleared to play next week.

He told Love Rugby League: “The plan is for a positive outcome. We’ve got the appeal on Tuesday and it’s out of my hands. What’s happened has happened. We’ll just go with it and see what the outcome is.

“I don’t know how much I can say. It’s all above me really, I don’t want to say the wrong thing so I’ll let what will be, be.”

Minchella insisted though that even if the suspension is upheld and he is banned next Friday, he will still contribute to the preparations for the game.

He said: “For the boys, and the coaches, they want to prepare the best they can and the appeal being this week gives them the best chance of doing that, whatever the outcome is.

“I’ll definitely be around the group no matter what. Last week was like that too, it’s just about helping in any way I can. If I can make a one per cent difference then it’s worth me doing. Whether that’s giving advice or tips to people, I’ll do whatever I can.”

